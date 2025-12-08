FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Hema Malini remembers 'dear heart' Dharmendra on birth anniversary, shares their 'happy together' moments: 'I thank God for...'

Hema Malini shared that she has been left "heartbroken" after Dharmendra's death. "The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased and just reliving those moments bring me great solace and happiness", she wrote.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 12:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Hema Malini remembers 'dear heart' Dharmendra on birth anniversary, shares their 'happy together' moments: 'I thank God for...'
Dharmendra and Hema Malini
Marking late star Dharmendra's 90th birth anniversary with a deeply personal note, his second wife and actress-politician Hema Malini opened up about navigating life after the iconic superstar's death, saying it has been more than two weeks since she was left "heartbroken," and she is still trying to "gather up the pieces." She also prayed for "the wealth of peace and happiness" for the late actor, praising his humility, goodness of heart, and love for people.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter), Hema shared two unseen photos with Dharmendra, which she called their "happy together" moments. Remembering the superstar, she wrote, "Dharam ji, Happy birthday my dear heart. More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit. The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased and just reliving those moments bring me great solace and happiness."

The Baghban actress further thanked God for the years they spent as partners, their "two beautiful girls" who embody their bond, and the treasure of memories she carries in her heart. "I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart. On your birthday, my prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility and goodness of heart and your love for humanity. Happy birthday dear love. Our happy 'together' moments", she further added.

Dharmendra passed away aged 89 on November 24. He and Hema have been one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Bollywood. They starred together in multiple hits including Sholay, Raja Jani, Pratiggya, Dream Girl, Jugnu, Sharafat, and Seeta Aur Geeta, among others. In 1980, the two of them tied the knot with each other, and later became parents to Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. It was Dharmendra's second marriage as he had married Prakash Kaur in 1954 and also shared four children with her - two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters, Ajeeta Deol and Vijayta Deol.

