Hema Malini recalls shooting 'Sholay', says it was one of the "most challenging roles"

Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini, also fondly called as the 'Dream Girl', will always be remembered for her role of Basanti in the evergreen blockbuster 'Sholay'.

Recently, while recalling her experience shooting the film, Hema Malini said it was one of the most challenging role she has ever shot for.

""Sholay' is a cult movie but I must add that it was one of the toughest roles I had done because of various conditions. I was shooting barefoot, and that too in Bangalore, in the month of May. The floor was always very hot and walking barefoot was very tough especially if you are shooting in the afternoon. Weather conditions made the shooting a little difficult than normal but, overall, the experience of shooting with everyone will always be cherished by me," she said.

The actor recalled the experience on an episode of the singing-based-reality show Indian Idol 12, when she was asked to recount her experience of shooting 'Sholay'.

The 1975 blockbuster was directed by Ramesh Sippy, and produced by his father GP Sippy. Besides Hema, the film featured Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan as Veeru and Jai, and Amjad Khan as the iconic Gabbar Singh.

Earlier, in February, the BJP MP had said she feels intrigued by foreign celebrities boldly making statements about India's internal policies and happenings without knowing much about the country.

"Im intrigued by foreign celebrities to whom our glorious country, India, is just a name they have heard, boldly making statements about our internal happenings and policies! Wonder what they are trying to achieve, and more imptly, who are they trying to please?" Hema Malini had tweeted.

Her tweet came after international pop sensation Rihanna, Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa, US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris, Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg and several other foreign celebrities extended support to the ongoing farmers' protest in India.