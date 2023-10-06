Headlines

Bollywood

Hema Malini recalls 'embarrassing moment' with Dev Anand when she had to sit on his lap for song: 'I said I can't...'

Hema Malini recalls a 'very uncomfortable' moment with Dev Anand when she had to sit on his lap for a song shoot.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Veteran actor Hema Malini has impressed the audience with her performances in the film industry over time. The actress was still a fairly new actor when she starred with Dev Anand in the 1970 movie Johnny Mera Naam. Recalling one of the incidents when she had to sit on the actor’s lap, the actress revealed she was very uncomfortable. 

While speaking at an event celebrating Dev Anand’s 100th birth anniversary, Hema Malini recalled the shoot of the song O Mere Raja and said that she was very uncomfortable when he had to sit on Dev Anand’s lap and said, “There was a scene where we were supposed to go in the rope chair. The sequence was such that he was sitting already and I had to sit in another chair but because I missed it, he made me sit on his lap. That was very embarrassing for me, in real life also, and in the film also I am feeling very uncomfortable.” 

Hema Malini further recalled that while shooting, there was a power cut and they got stuck in the trolley she felt uncomfortable when she had to sit on Dev Anand’s lap during that time. The actress said, “So the shot started and the rope chair was moving but right in the middle, it stopped. The electricity was gone. I said ‘Dev saab, I can’t sit like this’. I didn’t want to put my whole weight on his lap. It was very very uncomfortable,”

Recently, Hema Malini talked about making a comeback on the big screen and told Zoom, “Somebody should come and sign me up with a good role. It should be appropriate for my age. It can be glamorous but befitting my.” 

She added, “I am not a negative person at all. I cannot think of myself like that. I do not think bad for anybody so how can I do a negative role? I mean, role toh kar sakte hai kuch bhi, but wesa role nahin karna (I can do such roles, but I do not like doing them). The role has to be positive and should have a positive message.” 

Helmed by Vijay Anand, Johny Mera Naam was one of the first big hits of Hema Malini. Dev Anand was already a superstar at that time. The film also stars Jeevan, Premnath, I. S. Johar, Iftekhar, Padma Khanna also star in pivotal roles.

