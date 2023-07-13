Headlines

This female billionaire helped Katrina Kaif's multi-crore business, was once India's richest woman; her net worth is...

Saif Ali Khan’s next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand sold to Netflix for huge amount: Report

Tamannaah Bhatia unites with John Abraham ‘for a very special role’ in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa: See post

Has Dharmendra vowed never to watch Baghban because of Hema Malini's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan? Actress answers

What makes pani-puri the most popular street food in India? Here's how to make it at home

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This female billionaire helped Katrina Kaif's multi-crore business, was once India's richest woman; her net worth is...

Saif Ali Khan’s next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand sold to Netflix for huge amount: Report

Tamannaah Bhatia unites with John Abraham ‘for a very special role’ in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa: See post

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

'He's my happy place': Tamannaah Bhatia confirms she's dating Vijay Varma

Karnataka Election Results: Rahul Gandhi's first reaction after big win, 'nafrat ka bazaar’ closed

DNA| More than 200 dead & 900 Injured injured in Three-Train Accident In Odisha

Has Dharmendra vowed never to watch Baghban because of Hema Malini's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan? Actress answers

Suniel Shetty recalls career struggles in emotional chat with Nikhil Kamath, says critics wrote him off even after hits

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth, Nick Jonas' mom dance at their 'shared' birthday party; actress reacts

HomeBollywood

bollywood

Has Dharmendra vowed never to watch Baghban because of Hema Malini's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan? Actress answers

Hema Malini reacts to reports that claimed Dharmendra refuses to watch Baghban to date because of her on-screen chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 06:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hema Malini has opened up on Baghban, the film that revived her career and gave it a new lease of life. The actress was paired opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the mature love story-cum-family drama. In a recent interview, Hema addressed the rumours that her husband and fellow actor Dharmendra refuses to watch the film because of her on-screen chemistry with Amitabh.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, when Hema Malini was asked whether it is true or not, Hema blushed and laughed, and said, “I don’t know about that.” Baghban was a family drama film directed by Ravi Chopra, starring Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The movie was about an elderly couple who have been married for 40 years, and are forced to live separately by their four sons. The film also featured cameos from Salman Khan and Mahima Chaudhary. The movie was a great hit at that time with a box office collection of Rs. 43.11 crores.

In the same Interview, Hema Malini also revealed that initially, she didn’t want to accept the role and how her mother was the one who convinced her to do it. She said, “ I remember when I was hearing the story from Ravi Chopra, My mother was sitting on my side. As soon as he left I said...'A mother of four adult sons, How can I do all that', and my mother said, 'No you must do it because the story is very good', so I said okay” 

Hema and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980 when Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children. Hema and Dharmendra have two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. Hema Malini has acted sporadically in her second innings, accepting few scripts. She was last seen in the 2020 release Shimla Mirchi.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

GST Council agrees to levy 28% tax on online gaming, casinos, horse racing; tax reduced on food served in cinema halls

From online gaming to eating in movie theatres, here's a list of things that got expensive and cheaper

Remember Mamta Kulkarni, Bollywood diva who raised eyebrows with nude shoot; drug case ended her career, is now a sadhvi

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

School Holidays 2023: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed as Yamuna water level rises; check dates here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE