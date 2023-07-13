Has Dharmendra vowed never to watch Baghban because of Hema Malini's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan? Actress answers

Hema Malini reacts to reports that claimed Dharmendra refuses to watch Baghban to date because of her on-screen chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan

Hema Malini has opened up on Baghban, the film that revived her career and gave it a new lease of life. The actress was paired opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the mature love story-cum-family drama. In a recent interview, Hema addressed the rumours that her husband and fellow actor Dharmendra refuses to watch the film because of her on-screen chemistry with Amitabh.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, when Hema Malini was asked whether it is true or not, Hema blushed and laughed, and said, “I don’t know about that.” Baghban was a family drama film directed by Ravi Chopra, starring Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The movie was about an elderly couple who have been married for 40 years, and are forced to live separately by their four sons. The film also featured cameos from Salman Khan and Mahima Chaudhary. The movie was a great hit at that time with a box office collection of Rs. 43.11 crores.

In the same Interview, Hema Malini also revealed that initially, she didn’t want to accept the role and how her mother was the one who convinced her to do it. She said, “ I remember when I was hearing the story from Ravi Chopra, My mother was sitting on my side. As soon as he left I said...'A mother of four adult sons, How can I do all that', and my mother said, 'No you must do it because the story is very good', so I said okay”

Hema and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980 when Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children. Hema and Dharmendra have two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. Hema Malini has acted sporadically in her second innings, accepting few scripts. She was last seen in the 2020 release Shimla Mirchi.