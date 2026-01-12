Hema Malini REACTS to rift rumours with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol after Dharmendra's death: 'I don't know why...'

Talking about her relationship with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol after Dharmendra's death, Hema Malini said, "It has always been very nice and cordial. Even today it is very nice. We are absolutely happy and very close to each other. People just want gossip."

Veteran superstar Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 years. He tied the knot with Prakash Kaur in 1954 and they had four children, two sons and actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters, Ajeeta Deol and Vijeta Deol. In 1980, he married again with actress Hema Malini, with whom he shared two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. After Dharmendra's death, Sunny and Bobby organised a prayer meet for him at a hotel, while Hema and her daughters kept one prayer meet at her home. The BJP politician also organised prayer meets in Delhi and her constituency Mathura.

Since then, there had been reports of rift between Hema and Sunny-Bobby. Dismissing such rumours, the veteran actress told Indian Express in her latest interview, "It has always been very nice and cordial. Even today it is very nice. I don’t know why people think something is wrong with us. It is because people want gossip. Why should I answer them? Is it necessary for me to give an explanation? Why should I? It’s my life. My personal life, our personal life. We are absolutely happy and very close to each other. That’s it. I don’t have anything more to say about this. I don’t know what stories people are making up. So sad that people use other's grief to write a few articles.That is why I don’t answer (such speculation)."

Dharmendra's final film Ikkis, the war drama based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, was released in the theatres on January 1. When Hema Malini was asked if she has seen Ikkis, she said, "I came to Mathura when it was released. I have to do my work here. Also, I can’t see it now, it will be too overwhelming. That’s what my daughters are also saying. Maybe I will watch it later when the wounds start healing."

In the Sriram Raghavan directorial, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson played Arun, while the war hero's father Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal was portrayed by Dharmendra. The film also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia (Akshay Kumar's niece in her acting debut), Suhasini Mulay, Deepak Dobriyal, Sikandar Kher, and Vivaan Shah. Ikkis received rave reviews from the critics, but hasn't been performing well at the box office amid the ongoing Dhurandhar wave.

