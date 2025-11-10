FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Hema Malini reaches Breach Candy Hospital to meet Dharmendra amid his health concerns - Watch viral video

Hema Malini visited Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, after reports emerged that the veteran superstar has been put on ventilator support. However, the actor's team has refuted such reports.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 06:52 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Hema Malini reaches Breach Candy Hospital to meet Dharmendra amid his health concerns - Watch viral video
Dharmendra and Hema Malini
The veteran superstar Dharmendra has been in and out of south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in the last two weeks. On Monday, November 10, reports emerged that the 89-year-old actor has been placed on ventilator support and is in a critical condition. However, soon Dharmendra's own team and his son Sunny Deol's team issued statements that there's nothing to worry about and the Satyakam actor is absolutely fine.

Later in the evening, Hema Malini also reached Breach Candy Hospital to meet Dharmendra. Videos of the veteran actress's car entering the hopsital premises was shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his social media accounts. Hema Malini is Dharmendra's second wife. The Sholay stars tied the knot with each other in 1980 and share two daughters - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Meanwhile, Sunny's team issued a statement to The Times of India, that read, "It’s rumour mongering like always, Sir is getting better. He's under observation. There's nothing to worry." Dharmendra's team told India Today, "He undergoes a series of tests periodically given his age, and is in the hospital for the same. He is absolutely fine and there’s nothing to be worried about."

Fondly hailed as Bollywood’s 'He-Man', Dharmendra rose to prominence in the 1960s, captivating audiences with his charm, versatility, and powerful screen presence. Renowned for iconic performances in classics like Sholay, Ankhen, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Pratiggya, and Yaadon Ki Baaraat, the veteran superstar perfectly balanced rugged masculinity with heartfelt romance, earning timeless admiration from fans across generations. 

In the 21st century, Dharmendra has played prominent roles in a few critically acclaimed movies like Johnny Gaddaar, Life In A Metro, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor's next release is the Sriram Raghavan-directed war drama Ikkis. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia (in her Bollywood debut), and Jaideep Ahlawat, the film releases in cinemas on December 25 and will clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on Christmas.

