Hema Malini once opened up about Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur, said THIS about feeling jealous: 'How can you torture a person...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 World Cup could seal his fate

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'intense emotions', 'knockout performances' but...

Tere Ishk Mein movie review: Dhanush, Aanand L Rai do UNO reverse of Raanjhanaa, with Kriti Sanon's convincing sinister act, but...

Virat Kohli's THIS U-19, ex-RCB teammate picked him up at Ranchi airport ahead of IND vs SA ODI series, his name is..., here's all you need to know about him

Explained: Why India is no longer third-world country despite historical label? Trump's migration freeze sparks debate

BCCI announces India squad for U19 Men’s Asia Cup, THIS CSK star to lead the team, his name is...

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 4 to review progress in bilateral relations at 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit

Aamir Khan REVEALS last film Dharmendra saw before his death was Sunny Deol’s unreleased…: ‘One of his favourite’

Who is C Sivasankaran? Aircel founder set to buy Ratan Tata's Rs 85 lakh Seychelles Beach Villa for Rs...

Big blow to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, faces massive GST penalty of Rs...; company vows to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Kasim Khan, Imran Khan's younger son, who is demanding 'proof of his life', stays away from Pakistan politics; he lives in....,works as....

Meet Kasim Khan, Imran Khan's younger son, who is demanding 'proof of his life'

BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 World Cup could seal his fate

BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 WC

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'intense emotions', 'knockout performances' but...

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'inte

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics

Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p

Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…

Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Hema Malini once opened up about Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur, said THIS about feeling jealous: 'How can you torture a person...'

People have also often wondered about Hema Malini and her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, dynamic with Dharmendra's 'other family'. Just yesterday, Hema Malini and Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra's two wives, also organised a separate prayer meet for the late actor.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 12:57 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Hema Malini once opened up about Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur, said THIS about feeling jealous: 'How can you torture a person...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's love story has been front and centre for the past few days. The superstar who passed away at 89 on Monday was already married and a father of four kids, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, when he entered the film industry in the early 60s. However, despite that, Dharmendra fell in love with Hema Malini and eventually married her in 1980. There are a lot of interviews in the media of Hema Malini discussing her "unconventional marriage" with Dharmendra. People have also often wondered about Hema Malini and her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, dynamic with Dharmendra's 'other family'. Just yesterday, Hema Malini and Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra's two wives, also organised a separate prayer meet for the late actor. 

Hema Malini on Dharmendra's first marriage to Prakash Kaur

Amid this, an old interview of Hema Malini with Simi Garewal on Rendezvous is going viral, where the veteran actress spoke about being unfazed by Dharmendra’s other family and never competing with them for his time, love, and attention.

Hema Malini told Simi Garewal, "In love, you are only supposed to give. You cannot demand things. You love the person so much, and you have got so much love from that person, so how can you torture a person just for these petty things? That’s the reason I never bothered, irritated, or tortured him. I want the love to continue, so that is how it is still today. We love each other so much. Nothing can come between us. I understand his problems, so I adjust everything according to him."

Is Hema Malini jealous of Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur?

When asked if she feels any jealousy or resentment, Hema Malini said, "No, not at all. That’s why I’m the happiest person today."

Hema Malini, in the interview, also opened up about the opposition she faced from her family when she decided to tie the knot with Dharmendra. "No parents will like their daughter to be in this kind of marriage, but it was difficult to decide any other thing for me," she had said. 

Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and a father of four kids when he fell in love and tied the knot with Hema Malini. The couple stayed together till his death earlier this week. Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married in 1980 and welcomed two daughters soon after, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. 

READ | Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra name their baby girl Saraayah Malhotra; here's what it means

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Kasim Khan, Imran Khan's younger son, who is demanding 'proof of his life', stays away from Pakistan politics; he lives in....,works as....
Meet Kasim Khan, Imran Khan's younger son, who is demanding 'proof of his life'
BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 World Cup could seal his fate
BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 WC
Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'intense emotions', 'knockout performances' but...
Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'inte
Tere Ishk Mein movie review: Dhanush, Aanand L Rai do UNO reverse of Raanjhanaa, with Kriti Sanon's convincing sinister act, but...
Tere Ishk Mein movie review: Dhanush, Aanand do UNO reverse of Raanjhanaa, but..
Virat Kohli's THIS U-19, ex-RCB teammate picked him up at Ranchi airport ahead of IND vs SA ODI series, his name is..., here's all you need to know about him
Virat Kohli's THIS U-19, ex-RCB teammate picked him up at Ranchi airport ahead o
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form
5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement