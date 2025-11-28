Hema Malini once opened up about Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur, said THIS about feeling jealous: 'How can you torture a person...'

People have also often wondered about Hema Malini and her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, dynamic with Dharmendra's 'other family'. Just yesterday, Hema Malini and Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra's two wives, also organised a separate prayer meet for the late actor.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's love story has been front and centre for the past few days. The superstar who passed away at 89 on Monday was already married and a father of four kids, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, when he entered the film industry in the early 60s. However, despite that, Dharmendra fell in love with Hema Malini and eventually married her in 1980. There are a lot of interviews in the media of Hema Malini discussing her "unconventional marriage" with Dharmendra. People have also often wondered about Hema Malini and her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, dynamic with Dharmendra's 'other family'. Just yesterday, Hema Malini and Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra's two wives, also organised a separate prayer meet for the late actor.

Hema Malini on Dharmendra's first marriage to Prakash Kaur

Amid this, an old interview of Hema Malini with Simi Garewal on Rendezvous is going viral, where the veteran actress spoke about being unfazed by Dharmendra’s other family and never competing with them for his time, love, and attention.

Hema Malini told Simi Garewal, "In love, you are only supposed to give. You cannot demand things. You love the person so much, and you have got so much love from that person, so how can you torture a person just for these petty things? That’s the reason I never bothered, irritated, or tortured him. I want the love to continue, so that is how it is still today. We love each other so much. Nothing can come between us. I understand his problems, so I adjust everything according to him."

Is Hema Malini jealous of Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur?

When asked if she feels any jealousy or resentment, Hema Malini said, "No, not at all. That’s why I’m the happiest person today."

Hema Malini, in the interview, also opened up about the opposition she faced from her family when she decided to tie the knot with Dharmendra. "No parents will like their daughter to be in this kind of marriage, but it was difficult to decide any other thing for me," she had said.

Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and a father of four kids when he fell in love and tied the knot with Hema Malini. The couple stayed together till his death earlier this week. Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married in 1980 and welcomed two daughters soon after, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

READ | Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra name their baby girl Saraayah Malhotra; here's what it means