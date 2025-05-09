Hema Malini worked in over 150 films in her illustrious career, pairing up with some of the biggest superstars such as Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, and Dev Anand.

Veteran superstar and seasoned politician Hema Malini went against everyone for the sake of love when she married her Sholay co-star Dharmendra in 1980. While this was Hema Malini's first marriage, it was Dharmendra's second. Dharmendra and Hema Malini, who have been together for decades, have two children - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol but there was a time when Hema Malini's mother, Jaya Chakravarthy, wanted someone else to be her son-in-law.

Jaya Chakravarthy, Hema Malini's mother, was a producer and a costume designer, well-known for films like Dream Girl (1977), Swami (1977), and Dillagi (1978). Jaya Chakravarthy was keen on becoming a dancer, but when her dream could not be fulfilled, she made sure that she lived vicariously through her daughter and made her a superstar.

Hema Malini worked in over 150 films in her illustrious career, pairing up with some of the biggest superstars such as Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, and Dev Anand.

The first time Hema Malini and Dharmendra worked together was during Tum Haseen Main Jawaan (1970). The couple eventually fell in love and got married 10 years after the film was released. Dharmendra, at the time, was already married to Prakash Kaur and was father to two sons - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Hema Malini's parents were against their marriage because of his first marriage to Prakash Kaur. Jaya Chakravarthy was keen on Sanjeev Kumar and Jeetendra, but there was one superstar who she thought would be a better match as Hema Malini's husband and her son-in-law.



As per Mayapuri's 250th issue, Hema Malini's mother was also impressed with Girish Karnad, wanting him to be her son-in-law. Girish Karnad's work as an actor, film director, Kannada writer, and playwright was viral at the time. Hema Malini's mother was so keen on their marriage that she also pushed Hema Malini and Girish Karnad to work together in the 1979 film Ratnadeep.



However, love trumps all, and so, Hema Malini and Dharmendra, despite all the hurdles, married each other.

