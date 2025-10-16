Hema Malini's mother wanted her to marry this legendary actor, it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Hema Malini's mother Jaya Chakravarthy wanted her to marry the renowned Indian playwright-actor Girish Karnad, who played a crucial role in shaping modern Indian theatre and had a distinguished career in Indian cinema.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 08:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Hema Malini and Girish Karnad
One of the most successful Hindi film actresses, Hema Malini has turned 77 on Thursday, October 16. In 1980, the Baghban actress tied the knot with the superstar Dharmendra, with whom she shared screen space in several hits such as Sholay, Raja Jani, Seeta Aur Geeta, Charas, and Tum Haseen Main Jawan among others.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra share two daughters - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Before Hema, Dharmendra was previously married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he shares four children - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol. Sunny and Bobby continue to enjoy success in Bollywood, while Esha's journey has been a difficult one with several flops.

However, Hema's mother Jaya Chakravarthy wanted her to marry another legendary actor. Jaya managed her daughter's career very closely, especially in the early years. She was also the costume designer and producer for Dream Girl (1977), Swami (1977), and Dillag (1978). As per reports, Jaya wanted Hema to tied the knot with Girish Karnad.

Who was Girish Karnad?

Girish Karnad was a renowned Indian playwright, actor, and filmmaker who played a crucial role in shaping modern Indian theatre. Writing primarily in Kannada, his plays explored themes from mythology, history, and folklore while addressing contemporary social and political issues. His breakthrough play Tughlaq depicted the tragic idealism of a historical ruler and became a landmark in Indian drama. Other notable works like Hayavadana and Nagamandala examined identity, gender, and human relationships through innovative storytelling.

Apart from theatre, Karnad had a distinguished career in Indian cinema, acting in critically acclaimed films and directing thought-provoking movies. Some of his most celebrated movies included Utsav, Nishaant, Manthan, Iqbal, Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai. He was also a public intellectual known for his outspoken views on secularism and cultural freedom. Karnad received numerous accolades, including the Jnanpith Award, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan. His legacy continues to influence Indian literature, theatre, and cinema, marking him as one of the country’s most impactful cultural voices. He passed away in 2019 at 81.

