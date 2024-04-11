Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'India ready to cooperate...': Rajnath Singh on terrorism in Pakistan

How tourism contributes immensely towards economy of ASEAN

Watch: Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with paps, distributes sweets with sons Junaid, Azad; netizens praise their simplicity

Meet school dropout with Rs 10830 crore net worth, runs Rs 13430 crore company, he's from...

Hema Malini's mother wanted this superstar as son-in-law, its not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'India ready to cooperate...': Rajnath Singh on terrorism in Pakistan

How tourism contributes immensely towards economy of ASEAN

Watch: Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with paps, distributes sweets with sons Junaid, Azad; netizens praise their simplicity

Benefits of eating coconut malai

Benefits of vitamin E oil for skin 

Chaitra Navratri 2024: 8 fast-friendly desserts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Watch: Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with paps, distributes sweets with sons Junaid, Azad; netizens praise their simplicity

Hema Malini's mother wanted this superstar as son-in-law, its not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar

Jr NTR protects director Trivikram from fan mob, escorts him to car, netizens laud his gesture: 'Annaya for life'- Watch

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Hema Malini's mother wanted this superstar as son-in-law, its not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar

Hema Malini made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film 'Idhu Sathiyam' and her Bollywood debut with 'Sapno Ka Saudagar' (1968). Her first film with Dharmendra was 'Tum Haseen Main Jawaan' (1970).

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 03:52 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran superstar Hema Malini has been married to superstar Dharmendra since 1980. This was Dharmendra's second marriage. Dharmendra and Hema Malini have two children Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. While Hema Malini and Dharmendra have been happily married now for over 40 years, the actresses' mother Jaya Chakravarthy wanted someone else to be her son-in-law, not Jeetendra, Dharmendra, or Sanjeev Kumar. 

Jaya Chakravarthy was a producer and costume designer, known for 'Dream Girl' (1977), 'Swami' (1977), and 'Dillagi' (1978). Hema Malini's mother dreamed of becoming a dancer but when it was left unfulfilled, she concentrated on making her daughter a superstar. Hema Malini has appeared in over 150 films during her film career and has worked with many superstars such as Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, and Dev Anand. 

Hema Malini made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film 'Idhu Sathiyam' and her Bollywood debut with 'Sapno Ka Saudagar' (1968).

Her first film with Dharmendra was 'Tum Haseen Main Jawaan' (1970). The couple then got married 10 years later. Dharmendra already had two sons (Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol) and two daughters with his first wife Prakash Kaur when he got married to Hema Malini. 

Because of Dharmendra's marriage to Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini's parents were against their union. She considered Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kumar a better match than Dharmendra, but she wanted someone else to become her daughter's husband and her son-in-law.

According to Mayapuri's 250th issue, Hema Malini's mother wanted Indian actor, film director, Kannada writer, and playwright Girish Karnad to be her son-in-law. She was fond of Girish Karnad's work and his acting skills.  

Reports state that Hema Malini's mother, to bring the actress and Girish Karnad closer, also pushed them to work together in the 1979 film 'Ratnadeep'. 

However, despite many efforts, Hema Malini and Dharmendra's love only grew stronger with time, and the couple are now happily married.

Hema Malini is currently focused on politics. She has been representing the Mathura constituency since 2014 and is serving as a member of the Lok Sabha from the BJP.

READ | Meet actress who worked in over 400 films, never did lead roles, got married in secret, career got ruined due to..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, IIT Kanpur graduate who went to US, then became a monk at 30 due to..

Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, past results and more

Theni Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and other details

After accusing Kangana Ranaut of doing black magic on Adhyayan, Shekhar Suman says 'there is no ill will' against her

Ramtek Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement