Hema Malini's mother wanted this superstar as son-in-law, its not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar

Hema Malini made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film 'Idhu Sathiyam' and her Bollywood debut with 'Sapno Ka Saudagar' (1968). Her first film with Dharmendra was 'Tum Haseen Main Jawaan' (1970).

Veteran superstar Hema Malini has been married to superstar Dharmendra since 1980. This was Dharmendra's second marriage. Dharmendra and Hema Malini have two children Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. While Hema Malini and Dharmendra have been happily married now for over 40 years, the actresses' mother Jaya Chakravarthy wanted someone else to be her son-in-law, not Jeetendra, Dharmendra, or Sanjeev Kumar.

Jaya Chakravarthy was a producer and costume designer, known for 'Dream Girl' (1977), 'Swami' (1977), and 'Dillagi' (1978). Hema Malini's mother dreamed of becoming a dancer but when it was left unfulfilled, she concentrated on making her daughter a superstar. Hema Malini has appeared in over 150 films during her film career and has worked with many superstars such as Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, and Dev Anand.

Her first film with Dharmendra was 'Tum Haseen Main Jawaan' (1970). The couple then got married 10 years later. Dharmendra already had two sons (Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol) and two daughters with his first wife Prakash Kaur when he got married to Hema Malini.

Because of Dharmendra's marriage to Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini's parents were against their union. She considered Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kumar a better match than Dharmendra, but she wanted someone else to become her daughter's husband and her son-in-law.

According to Mayapuri's 250th issue, Hema Malini's mother wanted Indian actor, film director, Kannada writer, and playwright Girish Karnad to be her son-in-law. She was fond of Girish Karnad's work and his acting skills.

Reports state that Hema Malini's mother, to bring the actress and Girish Karnad closer, also pushed them to work together in the 1979 film 'Ratnadeep'.

However, despite many efforts, Hema Malini and Dharmendra's love only grew stronger with time, and the couple are now happily married.

Hema Malini is currently focused on politics. She has been representing the Mathura constituency since 2014 and is serving as a member of the Lok Sabha from the BJP.

