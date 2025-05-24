Hema Malini has been married to her Sholay co-star Dharmendra since 1980. The couple is parents to two children - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. At the time of their marriage, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and was father to two sons - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters.

Hema Malini, often referred to as the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood, has appeared in more than 150 films in her celebrated career, pairing up with some of the biggest superstars such as Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, and Dev Anand. She is famous for playing the roles of Basanti in Sholay, a double role in and as Seeta Aur Geeta, Pooja in Baghban, Sapna in Dream Girl, and Asha in Naseeb, among others. Everyone is aware of Hema Malini's various onscreen names, but do you know what Hema Malini's full name is, as per her official documents?

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission had released a list of winners. In this list, Hema Malini's full name was written as 'Hema Malini Dharmendra Deol'. That is, in official documents, Hema Malini also adds her husband Dharmendra's name and Deol surname to her name.

The interesting thing is that Dharmendra himself does not write Deol with his name, but his children and grandchildren all add this surname to their respective names. For the unversed, Hema Malini is currently serving as a member of the Lok Sabha from the BJP, representing Mathura constituency since 2014.

Hema Malini has been married to her Sholay co-star Dharmendra since 1980. The couple is parents to two children - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. At the time of their marriage, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and was father to two sons - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters.

READ | One of India's best horror films was released in 1988, gave audiences sleepless night, had no superstars, still became superhit, made for just Rs 60 lakhs, it earned Rs..