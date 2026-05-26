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Hema Malini felt Dharmendra's 'warm presence' while receiving his posthumous Padma Vibhushan: 'He was holding my hand'

Remembering Dharmendra after accepting his posthumous Padma Vibhushan award, Hema Malini wrote, "Dharam Ji had been a loving and caring husband, an affectionate father and a grand father, well meaning friend, true philosopher, trusted guide."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 26, 2026, 06:09 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Hema Malini felt Dharmendra's 'warm presence' while receiving his posthumous Padma Vibhushan: 'He was holding my hand'
Hema Malini receiving Dharmendra's posthumous Padma Vibhushan
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In an emotional and heartfelt note, actor-BJP MP Hema Malini opened up about the overwhelming moment of receiving the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, and cinema icon Dharmendra. President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Hema Malini on Monday at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the ceremony, Ahana Deol got emotional when her father Dharmendra's name was announced. She was seated with her husband, Vaibhav Vohra, by her side.

Sharing her pictures from the Padma Awards 2026, Hema Malini described accpting the honour as "an euphoric moment" and said she felt "Dharam ji's warm presence" beside her as she walked up to receive the honour. "An euphoric moment! A moment when I actually felt my husband Dharam ji's warm presence, holding my hand and guiding me to the dais where his Padma Vibhushan award awaited him," she wrote. Recalling the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, she added, "Yesterday at the serene Padma award function, as Her Excellency the President personally handed out the prestigious awards to the deserving achievers, I sat representing Dharam ji and felt an immense pride rise within me."

The veteran actress also reflected on the many memories she shared with Dharam ji, both as his co-star and later as his life partner. "Memories of the years spent with him, first as a co-star in so many hit movies and later as his life partner. Tears welled up as these thoughts were stirred within me," she wrote. Describing Dharam ji as a loving husband, affectionate father and grandfather, she said he was admired by everyone who knew him. "He had been a loving and caring husband, an affectionate father and a grandfather, a well-meaning friend, a true philosopher, a trusted guide. Dharam ji exemplified all these noble qualities and much more. He was a generous, giving, good human being recognised and loved by all who knew him," she added.

Expressing gratitude, Hema said she accepted the award with humility on behalf of the entire family and the actor's millions of fans and well-wishers. "I accepted the award with all humility on behalf of our entire family, millions of his fans and well-wishers," she said. Concluding her emotional note, she thanked the Almighty for blessing her with a "wonderful soul mate" whose memories she would cherish forever. "I thank the Almighty for having given me a wonderful soul mate, memories of whom I will cherish till the end of my life. These are my genuine outpourings, overwhelmed by the moment of receiving the nation's second most prestigious award, the Padma Vibhushan, on behalf of Dharam ji," she wrote.

Dharmendra was widely regarded as one of the greatest, most successful, and iconic actors in Hindi cinema. Nicknamed the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, he worked in over 300 films across six decades. Some of his biggest blockbusters and critically acclaimed films were Sholay, Ankhen, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Pratiggya, Dharam Veer, Chacha Bhatija, Satyakam, and Chupke Chupke, among others.

READ | Who was Ramakant Dayama? Chak De India actor dies at 69, daughter Yashaswini Dayama also worked with Shah Rukh Khan

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