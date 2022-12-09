Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Hema Malini feeds Dharmendra cake as she celebrates his birthday, calls him 'love of my life'

Bollywood’s Dream Girl Hema Malini on Thursday shared an adorable note for her Sholay co-star Dharmendra on his 87th birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 08:24 AM IST

Hema Malini feeds Dharmendra cake as she celebrates his birthday, calls him 'love of my life'
Hema Malini/Twitter

While many years may have rolled since the blockbuster Sholay first hit the screens, Basanti’s love for Veeru remains evergreen. Bollywood’s Dream Girl Hema Malini on Thursday shared an adorable note for her Sholay co-star Dharmendra on his 87th birthday. 

Taking to Twitter, the Sita Aur Geeta actor wrote, "Praying for dear Dharam ji’s good health on his birthday today. Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives"."HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life," Malini added with a number of heart emojis. 

 

Fans poured lots of love and appreciation for the He-Man of Bollywood in the comment section." He was, is and ALWAYZZ will be our TRUE rockstar, Hemaji..wish him the vvvvvvv BEST of physical, mental and spiritual health and wealth coupled with endless love, happiness, prosperity, success and progress on his 87th birthday!! Rock on!!" a user wrote. 

"Wishing a very special happy birthday to my all time favourite, most good looking & handsome actor ever,a man with golden heart dearest dharamji," another user wrote. Yet another user wrote, "Wishing You A very Happy & Healthy Life Ahead.. Keep Shining Our Superstar". Over a long and illustrious career, Dharmendra delivered remarkable performances in films such as Pratiggya, The Burning Train and many more. He will be next seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming romantic comedy film Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani` alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. 

Also read: Dharmendra reacts to fan calling Amitabh Bachchan 'weakest link' in Chupke Chupke

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.Apart from that, he also has director Anil Sharma’s next Apne 2 opposite Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol.   

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mainpuri Bypoll Result 2022: As SP retains MSY bastion, Shivpal Yadav merges his party with nephew Akhilesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.