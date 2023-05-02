Hema Malini drops unseen pics with Dharmendra as couple celebrates 43rd wedding anniversary, fans shower them with love

Hema Malini-Dharmendra/Twitter

Dharmendra and Hema Malini, one of Bollywood's most iconic couples, are celebrating their 43rd marriage anniversary on May 2. The veteran actors have been paired opposite each other in blockbuster films such as Ramesh Sippy's Sholay, Pramod Chakravorty's Dream Girl, and Ravi Chopra's The Burning Train among others.

On Tuesday, the actress-turned-politician took to her Twitter and thanked her fans for their heartfelt wishes. Hema also dropped a string of throwback pictures with Dharmendra and wrote, "I personally thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It has been a wonderful journey spanning 43 years of togetherness and with all your good wishes, will continue to be a smooth journey in tandem. Few photos over the years."

She dropped some more pictures and wrote, "Here are a few more spanning our years together." The 74-year-old actress also added new photos taken on the occasion of their 43rd anniversary. Hema could be seen dressed in a red saree while the 87-year-old wore a pink T-shirt with a black cap.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heartwarming wishes for the couple. "Wish you a happy marriage anniversary Dharam Sir & Hema Ma'am", a user wrote, while another user commented, "Perfect Jodi of Bollywood ever." "Wow, 43 years. Congratulations, "read another comment, while another user wrote, "Everlasting love".

I personally thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today

It has been a wonderful journey spanning 43years of togetherness and with all your good wishes, will continue to be a smooth journey in tandem Few photos over the years pic.twitter.com/5x2PadxyyX — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2023

Here are a few more spanning our years together pic.twitter.com/wtTQSw9m7b — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2023

These photos taken today on our 43rd anniversary pic.twitter.com/O1T0MIlcxd — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2023

Married in 1980, the couple has stood strong, hand-in-hand, turning their marriage into one of the most successful celebrity weddings in Bollywood. The duo share two daughters, actor Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, and also have five grandchildren. Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani are parents to two daughters Radhya and Miraya. Ahana is married to Vaibhav Vohra and has three children, a son Darien and twin daughters, Astraia and Adea. (With inputs from ANI)



