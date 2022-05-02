Hema Malini drops unseen photo with Dharmendra on wedding anniversary, gives his health update

Dharmendra, Hema Malini/Twitter

Veteran star couple Hema Malini and Dharmendra clock 42 years of togetherness today, May 2. Married in 1980, Hema and Dharmendra have been one of the most loved B-town couples who enjoy a massive following even to date. The two have been inseparable and often have the best things to say about each other.

Wishing Dharmendra a happy anniversary on this special day, Hema Malini on Monday took to her Twitter handle to drop a photo of herself with her actor-husband posing for a picture-perfect click. She penned a touching more alongside while giving fans a health update on the 'Sholay' actor. "Our wedding anniversary today I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed (sic)," Hema Malini wrote alongside the unseen photo.

In a separate tweet, Hema while giving a health update on Dharmendra wrote, "I would like to thank thousands of well wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji’s health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health God has been kind."

Our wedding anniversary today I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed pic.twitter.com/uAsb7Mc5AL — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2022

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week after he suffered a muscle pull in his back during shooting, was discharged, informed the hospital on Sunday, May 1.

"Actor Dharmendra had a backache during shooting, after which he was admitted four days ago. He has now been discharged," said Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

In the video on Twitter, the Sholay actor said, "Friends, I have learnt the lesson. Friends, don't do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull (in the) back. So, I have to go to the hospital. I am back with your good wishes and blessings so don't worry, now I will be very careful. Love you all."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Apne 2.