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Helly Shah on taking comedy with Chumbak, admits she was shivering on sets for THIS reason: 'I always get...'

After starring in multiple hit family dramas, Helly Shah has now ventured in full-fledeged comedy, Aatish Kapadia's Chumbak.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 06:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Helly Shah on taking comedy with Chumbak, admits she was shivering on sets for THIS reason: 'I always get...'
Helly Shah (Image source: Official handout)
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Actress Helly Shah, popularly known for family dramas like Swaranjali, will now be stepping into a completely new space with her upcoming sitcom Chumbak. This will be the first sitcom of her career. At the launch of the series, she admits that venturing into the genre came with its own set of nerves and uncertainties. However, director Aatish Kapadia’s faith in her helped her embrace the challenge and discover a side of herself she had never explored before.

Helly Shah on taking comedy for the first time

Talking about her experience, Helly shared, "Comedy is completely new. This is my first time doing comedy. I have never done comedy before. And I was honestly so nervous, so unsure if I will be able to pull it off or not. I personally feel it's Aatish (Kapadia) sir's trust and belief in me that I can do this. And I am just so, so glad that he could see that spark of twinkle in me. Because I honestly went on the set after surrendering. I didn't know how it would be, what I would do."

Helly was unsure about taking comedy

While the unfamiliar territory initially made her apprehensive, Helly credits Aatish Kapadia for seeing the potential in her and giving her the confidence to take the plunge. She says his trust allowed her to surrender to the process and approach the character without preconceived notions.

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For Helly, the experience has gone beyond simply attempting a new genre. It has become an opportunity to discover an unexplored facet of her craft. "He has helped me explore a part of myself as an actor. Because I didn't know that I could do comedy. I didn't know that something like this could come out of me. And I am so thankful to sir," she said.

Helly shivered on the first day of the shoot

Reflecting on the emotional impact of the journey, Helly revealed that she expressed her gratitude to the director on the final day of the shoot. "I think I shiver because this is something so close to my heart. And I always get emotional because I have done something new. And he has trusted me with all his heart,"  she shared. Chumbak will stream on Netflix on September 10.

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