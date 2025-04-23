Multiple Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Janhvi Kapoor among others have strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

Salman Khan has expressed grief and anger over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that led to the loss of many lives and has shaken the nation. The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran Meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, has been strongly condemned by many Bollywood celebrities.

"Kashmir, heaven on planet earth, turning into hell. Innocent people are being targeted, my heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko maarna puri kainath ko maarne ke barabar hai," Salman Khan said in a post on X.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X account to express his pain over the loss of innocent lives and urged people across the nation to stay "strong and united." "Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that have suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we, as a nation, stand united, strong, and seek justice for this heinous act," he wrote.

Anushka Sharma was "heartbroken" with the attack in Jammu and Kashmir as she took to her Instagram Stories and shared, "Heartbroken to hear about the cold-blooded terror attack on innocent people in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Heartfelt, prayers and condolences to their families. This is a heinous attack that will never be forgotten."

Talking about the Pahalgam attack "reprehensible", Priyanka Chopra wrote on her Instagram, "This heinous attack should shake the conscience of humanity. This will haunt us for a long time. To those grieving, displaced, mourning, and living in fear, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I'm so deeply anguished by this."

"At this time the world should think only about ending terrorism because its victims are only innocent people, humans need to look within themselves. I stand with the affected families in this hour of grief", wrote Sunny Deol in Hindi on his X account.

