Heaven for singer-actor fans: Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira surprise Priyanka Chopra at Nick Jonas' New Year 2020 concert

Priyanka Chopra has been constantly switching between her projects and being there for her husband Nick Jonas while he performs for the Jonas Brothers Tour. Priyanka and Nick had recently stopped by in the Bahamas, only to be surprised by Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap.

Ayushmann and Tahira flew for the Bahamas a few days back, in order to celebrate New Year. The couple then caught up with one of the most popular couples in the world, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, also known as Nickyanka.

Priyanka and Nick even posed for a selfie with Ayushmann, Tahira, their kids and Priyanka's brother Siddharth post the concert. What was however surprising, was Ayushmann's new hairstyle. He braided his hair from the center of his scalp, while his daughter and wife had the same haircut.

Take a look at the photos and videos from the meeting:

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Bala, a movie that dealt with the topic of baldness and skin colour. He also received the National Award for his 2018 film AndhaDhun recently. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up her next, The White Tiger. She stars with Rajkumar Rao in the film.