Heartbroken Riddhima Kapoor Sahni enroute Mumbai after missing father Rishi Kapoor's funeral, says 'driving home ma'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who had missed her father Rishi Kapoor's funeral on Thursday has now confirmed that she is been driving to Mumbai to reach home. Riddhima took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the car window and wrote, "Driving home ma…Enroute Mumbai," along with a heart emoji.

For the uninitiated, Riddhima lives in Mumbai and was the only close family member who could not attend the funeral. Although, she had posted an emotional note on her Instagram account saying that she will miss her "strongest warrior" every day. Riddhima wrote while sharing a selfie with her father, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you every day I will miss your FaceTime calls every day. I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever."

Rishi, who died on Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer, was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai in the presence of close family. He died at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai at 8.45 am at the age of 67.

Family members including wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir Kapoor, Kapoor’s brothers Randhir and Rajeev, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Anil Ambani were among the few present at the funeral. Keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic and rules laid down by the government, family members and friends present at the crematorium were seen wearing gloves and masks.