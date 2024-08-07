'We're heartbroken': Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor react after Vinesh Phogat is disqualified from Paris Olympics

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangladesh: Interim govt headed by Muhammad Yunus to take oath tomorrow

Vinesh Phogat's first picture from hospital surfaces after her disqualification from Paris Olympics , See here

India losing allies: What is Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's achievement?

Not Sundar Pichai, Nandan Nilekani or Nikesh Arora…this 'Danveer' of IIT donated 288 crores to his institute

Meet woman who left high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 with self-study, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India losing allies: What is Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's achievement?

India losing allies: What is Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's achievement?

Not Sundar Pichai, Nandan Nilekani or Nikesh Arora…this 'Danveer' of IIT donated 288 crores to his institute

Not Sundar Pichai, Nandan Nilekani or Nikesh Arora…this 'Danveer' of IIT donated 288 crores to his institute

Meet woman who left high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 with self-study, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

Meet woman who left high-paying job to crack UPSC, got AIR 23 with self-study, but didn't become IAS officer due to…

8 films, including one Hollywood title, rejected by Hrithik Roshan

8 films, including one Hollywood title, rejected by Hrithik Roshan

8 animals with most captivating eyes

8 animals with most captivating eyes

This beautiful girl returned from Olympics because...

This beautiful girl returned from Olympics because...

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

'That title is...': Aishwarya's reaction to being referred as 'Rai Bachchan' after marrying Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

'That title is...': Aishwarya's reaction to being referred as 'Rai Bachchan' after marrying Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'We're heartbroken': Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor react after Vinesh Phogat is disqualified from Paris Olympics

Vinesh Phogat, who was poised to compete for the Gold Medal against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States, was disqualified after weighing in slightly above the 50 kg limit.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 06:25 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'We're heartbroken': Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor react after Vinesh Phogat is disqualified from Paris Olympics
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Members of the Indian film industry have extended their support to wrestler Vinesh Phogat after she was disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Phogat, who was poised to compete for the Gold Medal against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States, was disqualified after weighing in slightly above the 50 kg limit. A statement from the Indian Olympic contingent confirmed the disqualification, explaining that Phogat had tipped the scales a few grams over the prescribed weight despite the team's efforts to address the issue overnight.

The statement expressed regret and requested privacy for Phogat, emphasizing the team's desire to focus on remaining competitions.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50 kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the statement read.

In the wake of the disqualification, the film fraternity has sent heartfelt messages to Phogat, offering words of encouragement and consolation. Actress Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to express her support, writing, "This is heartbreaking but honestly this woman has already made her mark beyond gold by now! @vineshphogat."

Bhumi Pednekar also shared her sentiments on Instagram, stating, "You are and will always be a winner @vineshphogat Itni jaan aur himmat bahut kam mein hoti hai," highlighting Phogat's courage and strength.

Rakul Preet Singh, shared her feelings on Instagram Stories, simply noting, "Heartbreaking," accompanied by a broken heart emoticon. Taking to her Instagram handle, Zoya Akhtar hailed Vinesh Phogat as a champion and sent an empowering message for her despite the setback. " "Champion @vineshphogat You are gold! What you have achieved is beyond medals. So proud. So inspired," she wrote.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister also termed Vinesh a "champion among champions." "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," the Prime Minister said.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

As per sources, the Prime Minister spoke to Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha and sought firsthand information from PT Usha on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's setback. The Prime Minister asked the IOA President to explore the full range of options to help Vinesh's case. He also urged PT Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps Vinesh, the sources said. As India grapples with this setback, the nation can continue to hope for medals from the athletics arena.

Avinash Sable is set to compete in the 3000 Metre Steeplechase final on Thursday, with the race starting at 1:13 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sable qualified for the final after a strong performance in the preliminaries, finishing fifth at the Stade de France with a time of 8:15.43s.

Additionally, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will compete in the Women's 49 KG category later tonight, and wrestler Antim Panghal will enter her Round of 16 bout in the Women's Freestyle 53 KG category later in the day. So far, India has secured three medals at the Paris Olympics, all in shooting events. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world's richest businessman ever who was an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani...

Meet world's richest businessman ever who was an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani...

This Bollywood star left his homemaker wife due to superiority complex, married foreigner; then his ex-wife became...

This Bollywood star left his homemaker wife due to superiority complex, married foreigner; then his ex-wife became...

Vinesh Phogat pinned the system (Brij Bhushan et al) to script Olympic history, 100 grams can't spoil her legacy

Vinesh Phogat pinned the system (Brij Bhushan et al) to script Olympic history, 100 grams can't spoil her legacy

Bangladesh crisis highlights: Muhammad Yunus to head interim govt in Bangladesh

Bangladesh crisis highlights: Muhammad Yunus to head interim govt in Bangladesh

Balancing Security and Usability in Software Design

Balancing Security and Usability in Software Design

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement