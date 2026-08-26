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Heartbreaking visuals: Aruna Irani breaks down as she bids farewell to husband Kuku Kohli at Mumbai funeral

Aruna Irani was seen in tears at Mumbai’s crematorium as she bid a final farewell to her husband and filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who died of a heart attack at 77.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 01:03 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Heartbreaking visuals: Aruna Irani breaks down as she bids farewell to husband Kuku Kohli at Mumbai funeral
Image credit:Twitter
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Veteran actress Aruna Irani was visibly emotional as she arrived at a Mumbai crematorium on Wednesday, August 26, to bid farewell to her husband and filmmaker Kuku Kohli. Kohli died at the age of 77 on August 25 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Photos and videos from the funeral have surfaced online, showing Aruna Irani looking devastated as she arrived for her husband’s last rites. She was accompanied by family and close friends during the emotional farewell.

Bollywood stars attend Kuku Kohli’s funeral

Several members of the film fraternity gathered in Mumbai to pay their final respects to the filmmaker. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sham Kaushal, Rajat Bedi, Rohit Shetty and Raza Murad were among those who attended the funeral.

Kohli’s close friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit had confirmed his death on August 25. Remembering him, Pandit wrote, “My heart is breaking as I announce the passing of filmmaker Kuku Kohli. Today, I have lost a great friend and a great filmmaker.”

Speaking to HT City, Pandit said Kohli had not been suffering from any known illness before his sudden death. “He had no illness, it was a massive heart attack,” he said, adding that the filmmaker was “hale and hearty” before the tragedy.

Pandit also revealed that Kohli was serving as the General Secretary of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) at the time of his death.

Calling his passing a major loss for the film industry, Pandit said, “This is a great loss to the film fraternity.” He also extended his condolences to Aruna Irani and Kohli’s daughters, Karishma Kohli and Pooja Kohli.

Aruna Irani and Kuku Kohli’s marriage

Aruna Irani and Kuku Kohli got married in 1990. The marriage was Kohli’s second. He was previously married to Rita Kohli and had two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage.

Aruna and Kuku did not have children together. Their relationship and marriage had remained a subject of public interest over the years.

Kuku Kohli’s Bollywood career

Kuku Kohli, whose real name was Avtar Kohli, worked in Hindi cinema for more than three decades as a director, writer and screenwriter.

He made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, which marked Ajay Devgn’s entry into Bollywood as a leading actor. The film became a major success and helped establish Devgn in the industry.

Kohli subsequently directed several popular films, including Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Kohraam, Zulmi, Anari No. 1, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa and Woh Tera Naam Tha.

His contribution to mainstream Hindi cinema, particularly his association with Ajay Devgn’s early career, remains an important part of his legacy.

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