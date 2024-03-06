Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Heartwarming video of elderly man and dog watching sunset melts internet, watch

Pakistan's 'youngest' vlogger receives YouTube play button, viral video shows his priceless reaction

Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Bollywood celebs who performed at Ambanis' event in Jamnagar: 'In the world of...'

Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail Tira beauty launches international brand Allies of Skin to India

'Heartbreaking': Arshad Warsi's wife Maria slams Ambanis for using elephants as prop, 'appalled' at Ivanka Trump's photo

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Heartwarming video of elderly man and dog watching sunset melts internet, watch

Pakistan's 'youngest' vlogger receives YouTube play button, viral video shows his priceless reaction

Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Bollywood celebs who performed at Ambanis' event in Jamnagar: 'In the world of...'

9 common foods that purify blood

7 world's healthiest foods

9 times Rekha inspired us with powerful messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew cautions Randeep as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer invokes Bose: 'Refrain from...'

Alia Bhatt to play super agent in YRF Spy Universe actioner, insider confirms, filming to start from...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Heartbreaking': Arshad Warsi's wife Maria slams Ambanis for using elephants as prop, 'appalled' at Ivanka Trump's photo

On Tuesday, Maria Goretti, Arshad Warsi's wife and former VJ, took to Instagram and expressed her disappointment about the use of an elephant as a decorative prop at the event at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 08:17 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Arshad Warsi-Maria-Ivanka Trump (Image credit: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant recently hosted a start-studded grand pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The event was attended by Bollywood stars, business tycoons, sports personalities, and guests from around the world.

On Tuesday, Maria Goretti, Arshad Warsi's wife and former VJ, took to Instagram and expressed her disappointment about the use of an elephant as a decorative prop at the event. She wrote, "I'm appalled at this picture of the Ambani celebration. I don't think this should happen to any animal, specially not to animals that are being rescued and rehabilitated."

She added, "Heartbreaking just heartbreaking that this elephant was made to stand like a prop, in the middle of noise and people." Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is being slammed for "disrespecting" Ram Charan at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebration. On the second day, the trio,  Khans—Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan—performed together on stage. They were doing the hook step of the RRR song Naatu Naatu. Later, Shah Rukh invited Ram Charan to join them on stage and attempted to speak in Telugu, using words like 'idli,' which drew negative reactions from some.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen slaying in a golden lehenga and enjoying the performances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash with Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Their photos and videos came as a relief for the fans. 

The three-day star-studded pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw some electrifying performances by artistes like Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna, Udit Narayan, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Akon and more. Not only this, Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were seen lighting up the event with their performances.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kareena Kapoor repeats her reception necklace after 12 years at Ambanis' Jamnagar bash

Madgaon Express: Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash go for 'mad trip' to Goa in Kunal's debut directorial, fans say 'laugh riot'

'My life an open book, 140 crore people my family': PM Modi hits out at INDIA bloc

Rani Mukerji reveals box office failure of Samrat Prithviraj, Shamshera impacted YRF a lot, Aditya Chopra refused to...

CSK suffer big blow as star batter set to miss atleast first half of IPL 2024, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement