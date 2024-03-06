'Heartbreaking': Arshad Warsi's wife Maria slams Ambanis for using elephants as prop, 'appalled' at Ivanka Trump's photo

On Tuesday, Maria Goretti, Arshad Warsi's wife and former VJ, took to Instagram and expressed her disappointment about the use of an elephant as a decorative prop at the event at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant recently hosted a start-studded grand pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The event was attended by Bollywood stars, business tycoons, sports personalities, and guests from around the world.

On Tuesday, Maria Goretti, Arshad Warsi's wife and former VJ, took to Instagram and expressed her disappointment about the use of an elephant as a decorative prop at the event. She wrote, "I'm appalled at this picture of the Ambani celebration. I don't think this should happen to any animal, specially not to animals that are being rescued and rehabilitated."

She added, "Heartbreaking just heartbreaking that this elephant was made to stand like a prop, in the middle of noise and people." Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is being slammed for "disrespecting" Ram Charan at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebration. On the second day, the trio, Khans—Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan—performed together on stage. They were doing the hook step of the RRR song Naatu Naatu. Later, Shah Rukh invited Ram Charan to join them on stage and attempted to speak in Telugu, using words like 'idli,' which drew negative reactions from some.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen slaying in a golden lehenga and enjoying the performances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash with Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Their photos and videos came as a relief for the fans.

The three-day star-studded pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw some electrifying performances by artistes like Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna, Udit Narayan, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Akon and more. Not only this, Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were seen lighting up the event with their performances.