Heard this? Varun Dhawan wasn't originally part of Street Dancer 3D song 'Muqabala Muqabala'

Headlines

Pushpa 2: Makers of Allu Arjun-starrer share major update, film to release on this date

Nokia G42 5G phone with 11GB RAM launched in India, priced at Rs 12,599

South Africa’s star bowler Anrich Nortje ruled out of key ODI against Australia

Asia Cup 2023: India's qualification scenario for final if their match against Pakistan, Sri Lanka gets washed out

Watch: New Zealand cricket uses players' family members to announce ODI World Cup 2023 squad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pushpa 2: Makers of Allu Arjun-starrer share major update, film to release on this date

Nokia G42 5G phone with 11GB RAM launched in India, priced at Rs 12,599

South Africa’s star bowler Anrich Nortje ruled out of key ODI against Australia

8 superfoods that contain more protein than eggs

Home remedies to prevent tonsil stones

Fastest batters to reach 24,000 international runs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Watch: Residents Of Morocco’s Marrakesh Recount Dreadful Moment Of Deadly Quake

Pushpa 2: Makers of Allu Arjun-starrer share major update, film to release on this date

Jaane Jaan title track: Vijay Varma can’t take his eyes off Kareena Kapoor in Neha Kakkar's take on Lata classic

Ve Fukrey: Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun, Manjot groove to Fukrey 3's first song, fans say 'mazza nahi aaya'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Heard this? Varun Dhawan wasn't originally part of Street Dancer 3D song 'Muqabala Muqabala'

Varun Dhawan was one of the highlights of the song Muqabala Muqabala from his upcoming film Street Dancer 3

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 23, 2019, 12:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the biggest dance numbers of 2019 Muqabala Muqabala released a few days back. The song became a hit due to Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva's chemistry. However, did you know that Varun wasn't even the original choice for this song?

Street Dancer 3D song Muqabala Muqabala was originally only going to star Prabhudheva and Shraddha Kapoor. However, Varun Dhawan requested that he should be a part of the song 'to make the most of the opportunity'.

Talking about the same, director Remo D'Souza told Mid-Day, "Shraddha was [meant to be] part of the song, but Varun was keen to feature in it too. He didn't want to miss the opportunity to dance with Prabhudeva on the iconic number. So, for the promotional [edit], we added one sequence that has him dance with Prabhudeva."

He also added, "We were to shoot the song in Dubai. As soon as we took the first shot, I did not feel good about it. I knew we had to make it bigger than we were being able to, at that point. So, I cancelled the shoot, returned to Mumbai to plan it better, and then shot it. Now, it looks grand."

Also featuring Nora Fatehi, Street Dancer 3D is produced by T-Series and slated to release on January 24, 2020.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This star worked as coolie, bus conductor; started as villain, was labelled 'finished', now India's highest paid actor

David Warner breaks Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record with century against South Africa

Chandrababu Naidu arrest: TDP calls for state-wide bandh on Monday

N Chandrababu Naidu arrest: What is the Rs 371 crore Andhra Pradesh skill development scam?

Asia Cup 2023: What will be Pakistan's DLS target if India doesn't bat again in Super 4 fixture?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE