Heard this? Varun Dhawan wasn't originally part of Street Dancer 3D song 'Muqabala Muqabala'

Varun Dhawan was one of the highlights of the song Muqabala Muqabala from his upcoming film Street Dancer 3

One of the biggest dance numbers of 2019 Muqabala Muqabala released a few days back. The song became a hit due to Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva's chemistry. However, did you know that Varun wasn't even the original choice for this song?

Street Dancer 3D song Muqabala Muqabala was originally only going to star Prabhudheva and Shraddha Kapoor. However, Varun Dhawan requested that he should be a part of the song 'to make the most of the opportunity'.

Talking about the same, director Remo D'Souza told Mid-Day, "Shraddha was [meant to be] part of the song, but Varun was keen to feature in it too. He didn't want to miss the opportunity to dance with Prabhudeva on the iconic number. So, for the promotional [edit], we added one sequence that has him dance with Prabhudeva."

He also added, "We were to shoot the song in Dubai. As soon as we took the first shot, I did not feel good about it. I knew we had to make it bigger than we were being able to, at that point. So, I cancelled the shoot, returned to Mumbai to plan it better, and then shot it. Now, it looks grand."

Also featuring Nora Fatehi, Street Dancer 3D is produced by T-Series and slated to release on January 24, 2020.