Heard this? Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 4' might be part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe

Rohit Shetty made a grand announcement while promoting Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. The director announced that if the movies goes on to work well in theatres, he would come up with a cop franchise, which would have A-list stars in them.

While Rohit Shetty already revealed that Akshay Kumar is part of the next installment called Sooryavanshi in Simmba itself, it appears that he is now ready to rope in another huge star. If reports on Pinkvilla are anything to go by, then Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan might collaborate for the cop universe.

A source close to the development told the portal, "Rohit and Salman had discussed two scripts. One of them is another cop drama that Rohit is planning. Rohit has time and again revealed that just like Marvel's superheroes, he's planning to build an entire cop universe in Bollywood. He already has three franchises - Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. And now, in the actioner that he's planning with Salman, the superstar will in all probabilities don the uniform again."

Adding that Salman and Rohit might collaborate for Dabangg 4, the source said, "Since Salman is anyway coming up with Dabangg 3 this year, he might do the fourth instalment with Rohit. He has discussed that concept too, since Chulbul Pandey is already an iconic character. It can also become a merger between Dabangg and Rohit's cop universe where Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh might also join in."

Interestingly Salman Khan yesterday shared a post which revealed that the clash between Shetty's Sooryavanshi and Khan's Inshallah has been averted. Sharing the post, Salman called Rohit his younger brother, hinting that they might be open for collaboration anytime.