‘He was heartbroken’: Twinkle Khanna recalls finding Aamir Khan crying behind a rock after director refused to…

Twinkle Khanna recalled seeing Aamir Khan crying behind a rock on the set of Mela for this reason.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 09:17 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

‘He was heartbroken’: Twinkle Khanna recalls finding Aamir Khan crying behind a rock after director refused to…
Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna's still from Mela
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for 23 years now and the couple has two kids from their marriage. However, do you know that their marriage depended on the success or failure of the actress's film with Aamir Khan, Mela? 

Well, yes, in 2015, Karan Johar hosted the launch of Twinkle Khanna's book Mrs Funnybones where Aamir Khan was also present. During a conversation at the event, Karan Johar asked Aamir whether he ever thought Twinkle to be a good actress. Twinkle cut in, “Once he asked me, when I was not focussing on work, I said I was thinking about Akshay. He almost slapped me.” Aamir expressed surprise and said, “Did I? I would not have reacted that way.” While Karan pressed on, Aamir called her a ‘fantastic’ actress.

Later Karan Johar pointed out that while Twinkle might not have excelled in acting, she had a talent for something else, which is insulting people. Twinkle then went on to share a hilarious anecdote from the sets of Mela. She recalled how she once caught Aamir Khan crying behind a big rock because the film’s director, Dharmesh Darshan, had turned down one of his suggestions. She said, “He had gone to the director to explain his shot, but he didn’t listen. Now this is Aamir, who is very serious about his work, so he was heartbroken. I found him sitting behind a massive rock and crying!”

Aamir Khan then responded to Twinkle Khanna's anecdote with a playful smile and said, "Look at what she’s doing.” Aamir Khan and Twinkle worked together in the film Mela. Twinkle had told Akshay Kumar that if the film flopped at the box office, she would marry him. And to Akshay's luck, Mela became a box office dud and later the two got married. Aamir said that while he had no idea about this condition, he was glad that he ‘contributed’ to Twinkle’s marriage.

Twinkle Khanna left acting after her marriage to Akshay Kumar and became an author and producer. The actress along with her husband has produced several films like Tees Maar Khan, Patiala House, Khiladi 786, Thank You, and Pad Man. 

