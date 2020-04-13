'He was forced to go work, that’s where he got it': Aditya Seal slams Donald Trump after uncle tests COVID-19 positive

Bollywood actor Aditya Seal who made his debut with Student of the Year 2 in an interview said that his relative in the United States has contracted coronavirus and has been continuously suffering because of a lack of preparedness in the country.

Aditya said, "My uncle, who lives in the US, got detected with coronavirus. I hope he gets out of it fine. The way that the US has been dealing with it has been horrible! They don’t have masks available. Once the lockdown is over, my chacha has to send masks for his daughter and son-in-law because there are no masks available over there. It’s horrible! No medicines available, nothing!"

He further spoke about how US President Donald Trump is dealing with the crisis and said, "Your President, who hasn’t done a good job in addressing the people and telling them what the problem is, is wanting people to get back to work! My uncle has a semi-government job and was forced to go to work and that’s where he contracted it."

On the other hand, India has been in lockdown since March 21 to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Aditya also said that he is not even thinking of future projects. "I just can’t focus on anything other than getting out of this alive. It’s pissing me off when I see these celebrities doing their workout videos and I’m like, 'no, your lives cannot be just about this. Stop! People are dying. We all may die. Yes, you are motivating people to be healthy but beyond that what?'"