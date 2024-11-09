With unverified speculations about Aishwarya Rai living separately from Abhishek Bachchan and rumours of his alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur, fans are constantly curious about their marital status.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. With unverified speculations about Aishwarya Rai living separately from Abhishek Bachchan and rumours of his alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur, fans are constantly curious about their marital status. What added fuel to the fire recently also was a lack of birthday wishes from the Bachchan family for their 'bahu'. Neither Abhishek Bachchan nor Amitabh Bachchan posted anything for Aishwarya Rai's birthday on November 1 which further fanned the divorce rumours.

Some reports say Aishwarya Rai celebrated her 51st birthday recently, sans Abhishek Bachchan, in Dubai. But, there might be a simple explanation to justify Abhishek Bachchan's absence. As per media reports, Abhishek Bachchan was, at the time of Aishwarya Rai's birthday, visiting his ailing grandmother in Bhopal. A Bachchan family member shared with journalist Subhash K Jha that the I Want To Talk actor was adamant about staying by Jaya Bachchan's mom's side as his parents were busy at the time with other commitments. The source further said that for Abhishek Bachchan, family comes first.

Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira, sustained a spinal fracture but is in a stable condition now, her caretaker confirmed.

The source also spoke about Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film and told Subhash K Jha, "I don't want to give away too much of what we have done in the film, but my director Shoojit and I have redefined the feel-good space. Shoojit has so far worked with my dad in one of their finest films, Piku. It is my turn now. I had a ball shooting with Shoojit. I hope he enjoyed himself as much as I did."

For the longest time now, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have reported to be facing marital issues. So far, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and their families have not issued an official statement about the same.

