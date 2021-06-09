'He was a gem of a guy': Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore' co-star Prateik Babbar shares how he bonded with late actor

June 14 will mark the first death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput whose tragic and sudden death left the nation in shock and created a permanent vacuum in the lives of his loved ones and fans.

Ahead of his death anniversary, several of his co-stars and members of the film industry have come forward to remember him for the great actor and the loving person he was.

Recently, actor Prateik Babbar who worked with Sushant in his last theatrical release 'Chhichhore' opened up about working with the late actor.

While mentioning that his career was in resurrection mode when he joined Sushant Singh Rajput and the Chhichhore cast, which went on to win a National Award, Prateik told ETimes in an exclusive chat, "I was fortunate to work with him, even if it was for just one film. It became such a success. It's a special film for all of us in the team. Sushant and I were acquaintances who would bump into each other at events. I'd even seen him at the gym a couple of times. I had noticed that Sushant had an aura about him, which was not like anyone else's in the business. He was unique and he stood out. My experience of working with him was very short, restricted largely to the time we spent shooting or rehearsing our scenes together. That was the only time we bonded and got talking."

On how they bonded, Prateik said, "We did our readings and rehearsals together simultaneously as the shot was being set up. He was an extremely warm, fun-loving, and an easy-to-talk-to kind of person. But he would also drift away sometimes into his own world. Sushant loved having conversations; not only was he always trying to have a good time on the set, but he would ensure others were having fun, too. Sushant loved talking about quantum physics, planets, stars, and sciences. I still remember he wanted to visit Antarctica after shooting the film. I was blown away with that; who would think of doing that really? He did! He was curious about life and exploring it through all its avenues. He was one of a kind, who saw things differently and had priorities that were different from the herd. He was a gem of a guy."