'He wanted to come inside my bedroom': Mallika Sherawat recalls getting harassed by Bollywood actor while filming...

Mallika Sherawat refrained from taking any names but the viral video has spared a debate on social media. Some people in the comments section of Reddit deduced that the big-budget film could be the 2007 superhit Welcome.

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat, who will soon appear in the upcoming Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, once opened up about a harrowing incident where she was harassed by a male co-star. A video of Mallika Sherawat is currently going viral on social media where she could be seen recollecting the time when she filmed for a “big movie” in Dubai along with a “big star cast”.

In the video, Mallika Sherawat could be heard saying, "Let me tell you an instance, I was shooting for a big film in Dubai, it was a multi-starrer film. It's a super hit film, people like it a lot, I have done a comedy role in it."

Everything was fine till here. However, what Mallika Sherawat spoke of next, paints a very painful, rather dark picture of what goes around in the blingy corridors of Tinsel town.

Mallika Sherawat further revealed, "The hero of that film used to knock on my door at 12:00 am. By knocking, I thought he was going to break the door. Because he wanted to come inside my bedroom. And I was like, no, it's not going to happen. After that, that hero never worked with me."

The Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actress refrained from taking any names but the viral video has spared a debate on social media with people speculating who she could be talking about. Some people in the comments section of Reddit deduced that the big-budget film could be the 2007 superhit Welcome starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, and Anil Kapoor, among others. The film was shot in Dubai, featured a huge star cast, and saw Mallika portraying a comedy role.

READ | Meet Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who left bank job in just 3 days, married former Miss India, once borrowed..