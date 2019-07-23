'He used to shoot a double shift up to 20 hours a day', Varun Dhawan asks dad David Dhawan to take trip down memory lane

It's been three decades since David Dhawan has been a part of the film industry as a successful filmmaker. In the tenure of 30 years, the director has given us blockbuster hits namely Swarg, Shola Aur Shabnam, Bol Radha Bol, Aankhen, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, Hero No. 1, Biwi No.1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 to name a few. David Ji's son and actor Varun Dhawan has always been in awe of his father and has worked with him twice.

Recently, VD took to his Instagram page and shared a video, wherein David Ji has taken a trip down memory lane and shared how he used to shoot films for about 20 hours of double shifts without any rest. Varun captioned the video stating, "My dad's schedule for his film vs my schedule. Even with a fever while I shoot and think today was a hard day on the sets of #sd3. This is only till my dad told me how he used to shoot a double shift going up to nearly 19 or 20 hrs a day sometimes. Those days the unions were not strong enough for technicians and films needed to be made in this manner. I want to always be the hardest worker in the room and I still have a lot of catching up to do to earn that place in my home. #lovefilms."

Check it out below:

Several celebs applauded David Ji and also asked Varun to get his father on Instagram. Take a look:

Meanwhile, David Ji is all set to direct Varun for the third time in Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film is slated to release on May 1, 2020.