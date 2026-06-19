'He threatened to smash my head': Karan Johar's colleague Somen Mishra recalls shocking encounter with Anurag Kashyap

Somen Mishra's joke about Anurag Kashyap allegedly threatening him stole the spotlight after the announcement of the filmmaker's upcoming book.

Recently, Penguin Random House India announced the acquisition of an upcoming book on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, co-authored by the director and film journalist Naman Ramachandran. Following the announcement, Dharma Productions executive Somen Mishra reacted with a humorous post that quickly grabbed attention on social media.

Responding to the news, Somen wrote, "If it doesn't have the chapter on AK threatening to come to my house and smash my head on the wall, it's not worth it." His remark left many social media users curious about the incident he was referring to. Several users urged him to reveal more details behind the story.

One user commented, "Why did he do that? Spill." Another wrote, "Hahaha damn." A third user reacted, "Spoiler alert." Another added, "This is funny. Tell us in detail what happened." Despite the growing curiosity, Somen did not elaborate further on the context behind his statement.

According to Penguin Random House India, the forthcoming book will offer an intimate look into Anurag Kashyap's life and career while also exploring the changing landscape of contemporary Indian cinema.

Somen Mishra currently serves as the Head of Creative Development (Scripts) at Dharma Productions and its digital arm, Dharmatic Entertainment. Over the years, he has been associated with projects such as Homebound, Dhadak 2, Shershaah, Raazi and Good Newwz.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap's latest directorial venture, Bandar, received positive reviews from critics but failed to perform at the box office. Starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran and Raj B. Shetty, the film reportedly earned ₹4.92 crore worldwide.

Kashyap had also expressed disappointment over the film's limited theatrical release, claiming that it struggled to secure enough screens due to the overwhelming demand for the Hollywood release Obsession.