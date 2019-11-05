'He thinks I do a crappy job of taking his pictures': Malaika Arora on Arjun Kapoor's opinion on her photography

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are happily in a relationship and they have no qualms in showering love on each other via their Instagram pages. The couple has been together for quite some time now and their wedding rumours have been surfacing since earlier this year. It was on Arjun's birthday that Malaika finally made their relationship Insta-official by wishing him. She wrote, "Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always"

During her recent appearance on Neha Dhupia's talk show, when Malaika was asked about her wedding plans, she stated, "I'm all about a white wedding, [and have] always liked the [ concept] of bridesmaids. They would be my closest girl [friends], my girl gang." On being quizzed about her bridesmaid, Arora replied, "My closest friend, Vahbiz Mehta."

Malaika and Arjun have been frequently seen commenting on each other's photos and videos. Talking about it, she said, "He thinks I do a crappy job of taking his pictures. He clicks better pictures of me, so, the pictures I take fail in comparison."

The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl is also a single mother to her son Arhaan Khan. She also shared how he feels that Malaika likes her dog Casper more than him. Sharing about it, she said, "[I like someone who is] a dog person, or a cat person. [ Pets] become family. For me, [my dog] Casper is [part of the family]. My son says that [I] love [ Casper] more than I love him. He asks, 'mamma, do you love Casper or me?' I say, I have two boys and I love you both equally. He says, 'mom, can you not be diplomatic; choose me and say: 'You're my number 1.' I'm like, I can't say that. Arhaan is everything, but Casper is also my everything."