Amid Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours and reports of his alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur, clips of his appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 have been going viral on social media. Ahead of the episode's premiere, a new promo has been released online where Abhishek Bachchan could be seen teasing Amitabh Bachchan on his driving skills.

In the clip, Shoojit Sircar asked Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan about who drives better between the father-son duo. Just when Amitabh Bachchan raised his hand, Abhishek Bachchan vehemently disagreed and revealed that Big B rarely drives because he's too busy checking for traffic violators. Abhishek Bachchan said, "He taunts more than he drives. If someone takes the wrong route, he'll take their photo and send it to the traffic police. He warns them, ‘I’ll send it to the traffic police that he is breaking the signal.’ The other person thinks, ‘Arre, Amitabh Bachchan is taking my picture'."

Abhishek Bachchan is currently facing turmoil in his personal life amid rumours of his and Aishwarya Rai's divorce. Neither the couple nor the Bachchan family have so far released any official statements regarding the situation. Professionally, Abhishek Bachchan is looking forward and concentrating his energy on the release of his upcoming film I Want To Talk. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, I Want To Talk also stars Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo, among others, in significant roles. The screenplay and dialogues of the film is written by Ritesh Shah. Abhishek Bachchan's latest release I Want to Talk is all set to hit the screens on November 22.

