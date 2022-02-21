'He saw that fire in my eyes': Alia Bhatt recalls her audition for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black' at the age of 9

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is all set for the release of her next film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, recently went to Berlin for the promotion of the film.

You will be amazed to know that she had tried working with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali when she was just 9 years old. During the press conference in Berlin, the actress talked about her audition that she gave 17 years ago, she also called Mr Bhansali her ‘biggest inspiration.’ The actress confessed that she wanted to work with him for a long time. Also Read: ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu’s backseat romance in ‘Meri Jaan’ burns internet

The video of the same is doing rounds on social media. In the video, Alia can be heard saying that her biggest ‘inspiration’ is sitting right next to her. She stated, “I wanted to be directed by him ever since I was 9-years-old. That’s when I first walked into his house to audition for another film he was making at that time.”

Alia had given an audition for Sanjay’s film Black which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The movie was released in the year 2005. During the press conference, the actress recalled her audition and said that she was ‘terrible’ and that is why her audition did not got well.

However, Mr Bhansali looked into her eyes and said ‘she is going to be a heroine, a big actor someday.’ She said, “he saw that fire in my eyes when I was 9 years old. I remember very clearly from that time onwards, my one-point focus became one day I have to be directed by him.”

Earlier, in an Instagram live with Shreya Ghosal, the actress had narrated the same story. She had said Sanjay told her, “Ye child actor nahi hai. Ye heroine hai (She is not a child actor. She is a heroine).”