'He said, I need to see her underwear': Priyanka Chopra makes shocking claim against director

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has claimed that a director once made her uncomfortable on the sets of a film while she was starting her career in Hindi film industry. Priyanka Chopra said that the action of the director made her feel so humiliated that she opted out of the film.

According to Priyanka Chopra, the director wanted to see her “underwear" while shooting a striping scene. The actress has made the shocking claim to The Zoe Report. In the film, Priyanka Chopra was supposed to portray the role of a person who goes undercover.

“This may have been 2002 or ’03… I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy - obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing (at a time). I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise why is anybody coming to watch this movie?,” Priyanka Chopra recalled.

She added, “He didn’t say it to me. He said it to the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important.” Two days later, Priyanka walked off the film. “I just couldn’t look at him every day," Priyanka spoke about the director.

Priyanka Chopra recently said in an interview that she took a break from Bollywood after people pushed her “into a corner." Priyanka also revealed that she was “tired of politics."

“I’ve never said this so I’m going to say it because you’ll make me feel safe" and continued, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break," Priyanka said.