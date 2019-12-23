'He proved everyone wrong': Kareena Kapoor Khan is all praise for Akshay Kumar

Fans of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are in a more celebratory mood this festive season as the two powerhouses of talent are finally going to reunite after Kambakht Ishq which released almost a decade ago.

The two superstars who will be seen playing husband and wife in Good Newwz have already impressed fans with their crackling chemistry in the trailer.

Both actors share a tremendous rapport not only because they have done plenty of films together but Akshay, in the past, has done films with Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor as well.

As per reports when Kareena was recently asked to reflect upon Akshay's journey in films and her relationship with the Padman star, Bebo mentioned that not only her but even her mother Babita Kapoor shares a strong bond of friendship with Akshay and treats him like her own son.

Speaking about his acting journey so far, Kareena said that all choice of films Akshay has made, he knew and believed that he will become a star one day.

"Akshay’s path has been his own and he has no one, but himself to credit for it. He made all the choices with the belief that he will become the star that he is today, and he did it with dedication. He proved everyone wrong and today, along with stardom he’s regarded as a fine actor. Saif Ali Khan Lolo, mom — we all love him. We have a relationship that goes beyond the meets-and-greets and photo-ops. It’s unexplained, unwritten and beautiful," she said.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is all set to release on December 27, 2019.