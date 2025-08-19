'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shilpa Shetty’s malasana yoga pose offers fitness motivation you need this week

Meet Sahher Bambba, GenZ rising star, set to appear in Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood

Waheeda Rehman, Kamini Kaushal, Vyjayanthimala, more: What these Bollywood yesteryear actresses are doing now?

War 2, Dhadak 2, Son of Sardaar 2, Bollywood big-budget sequels that tanked at box office, reason is...

Big boost to India, China lifts ban on fertilisers, rare earth magnets and...

Sara Tendulkar gets life advice from 'soon-to-be 'bhabhi' Saaniya Chandhok, but it's Arjun Tendulkar's response that goes viral, watch video

Rajasthan’s Manika Vishwakarma wins Miss Universe India 2025 title, set to represent India in Thailand

'He made me wear...': Anita Advani makes shocking claim, says she secretly married Rajesh Khanna

Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad stuns in 100-year-old Paithani saree which makes first public appearance in 40 years

Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, S.S. Rajamouli: Meet 6 richest Indian film directors, their massive net worth will make your jaw drop

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Sahher Bambba, GenZ rising star, set to appear in Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood

Meet Sahher Bambba, GenZ rising star, set to appear in Aryan Khan's The Bads of

Waheeda Rehman, Kamini Kaushal, Vyjayanthimala, more: What these Bollywood yesteryear actresses are doing now?

Waheeda Rehman, Vyjayanthimala, more: Where are these actresses now?

War 2, Dhadak 2, Son of Sardaar 2, Bollywood big-budget sequels that tanked at box office, reason is...

War 2, Dhadak 2, Son of Sardaar 2, Bollywood big-budget sequels that tanked at b

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'He made me wear...': Anita Advani makes shocking claim, says she secretly married Rajesh Khanna

Rajesh Khanna, whose career made him India’s first true film superstar, had already seen his personal life under constant spotlight because of his marriage and later separation from Dimple Kapadia. Advani’s latest words now bring a new twist to his story.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 10:47 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'He made me wear...': Anita Advani makes shocking claim, says she secretly married Rajesh Khanna
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Anita Advani, who shared a long association with late superstar Rajesh Khanna, has come forward with a new claim about their relationship. She says that she and Khanna were secretly married, something that was never spoken of publicly.

Khanna, whose career made him India’s first true film superstar, had already seen his personal life under constant spotlight because of his marriage and later separation from Dimple Kapadia. Advani’s latest words now bring a new twist to his story.

In a conversation with Meri Saheli, Advani said, “We got married privately, but in the film industry no one talks about such things openly. Everyone says ‘we’re friends’ or ‘we’re in a relationship.’ It was already reported in the media that I was with him, so neither of us felt the need to publicly announce that we were married.”

She explained that the rituals were simple and took place in their home. “We had a small temple in our house. I had a mangal sutra made, gold with black beads. He made me wear it, then applied sindoor and said, ‘From today, you are my responsibility.’” Despite this, doubts remain over whether the union could be legally recognised, as Khanna never divorced Dimple Kapadia.

Advani also shared that her bond with Khanna actually went back to the time before Kapadia entered his life. “Yes, I came into his life before Dimple Kapadia. But I didn’t marry him because I was very young then. Eventually, I went back to Jaipur,” she recalled.

When Khanna passed away in July 2012, Advani said the grief was made worse by being deliberately kept away from the funeral. According to her, security guards were placed to stop her. “They had bouncers stationed there to stop me from coming in, I learned this from friends. When I said I would go, I was warned that I would not be allowed inside.”

Though some of her close ones urged her to go anyway, she refused. “Some of my staff and friends encouraged me to go, even to carry a camera and record what they do. But how could I do that on such a solemn day? So I didn’t go. Instead, I held my own chautha for him at a temple,” she said.

Speaking about the treatment she received, Advani added, “It would have been beneath me to go there after everything. And frankly, it was beneath them to treat me that way, to call bouncers for me. I would never go to Kakaji’s chautha to create a scene. That’s why I didn’t go. What happened there was all just a show.”

Anita Advani herself had acted in films like Daasi (1981), Aao Pyaar Karen (1983), and Saazish (1988), before fading from the screen.

Rajesh Khanna, who died in Mumbai on July 18, 2012, after a prolonged illness, left behind his wife Dimple Kapadia and their daughters, Twinkle and Rinke Khanna.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Alia Bhatt's Raazi to Rani Mukerji's Mardaani: 5 Hindi thrillers led by these Bollywood heroines
5 Hindi thrillers led by these Bollywood heroines
These 3 Indian Hindu cricketers found their happily ever after with Muslim wives
These Indian Hindu cricketers found their happily ever after with Muslim wives
Pragya Kapoor supports Mrunal Thakur amid backlash over old ‘manly’ remark on Bipasha Basu: 'one of rarest...'
Pragya Kapoor supports Mrunal Thakur amid backlash over old ‘manly’ remark
SHOCKING! Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan says their mother forced him to marry hir own sister
SHOCKING! Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan says their mother forced him to...
3 killed, 8 injured in shooting outside New York restaurant, probe underway
3 killed, 8 injured in shooting outside New York restaurant, probe underway
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE