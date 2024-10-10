In a recent interview, Vijayta Pandit recalled an incident when Kumar Gaurav became possessive after seeing her dance with her school friend at her birthday party.

In 1981, Kumar Gaurav and Vijayta Pandit made their Bollywood debut in the romantic drama Love Story. Kumar and Vijayta fell in love with each other on the sets of the film, which also went to become a blockbuster. In her latest interview, the former actress has revealed that Gaurav's father and late actor Rajendra Kumar objected to their relationship and wanted him to get married to a rich and wealthy girl.

Talking to Indian Express, Vijayta recalled an incident when Gaurav became possessive after seeing her dance with her school friend at her birthday party. She still refers to him as Bunty, which was Gaurav's on-screen name in Love Story. The actress said, "Bunty was very faithful to me. He loved me immensely. No one would have ever thought that he would ditch me. Once I had thrown a birthday party at a shack close to my house, and Bunty had also come. I was just talking to a school friend and also danced with him. That time, Bunty injured his hand by punching a glass at the shack. My brothers got scared, and he said, ‘I can’t see this, why was she dancing with him?’ He was so possessive. Such incidents made me believe more in his love for me. My family was happy that we wanted to get married. He used to come home."

Pandit further added, "His family thought I was not as rich as they were. Money was the main reason why they were against the relationship. They wanted him to get married to a wealthy girl. Rajendra Kumar was a very money-minded man. He wanted his son to marry a rich girl. He thought we were not up to that level of being rich. But we were well-to-do, not as rich as him. They wanted to move Bunty’s focus from me. One of his sisters would study with Namrata Dutt (Sanjay Dutt’s sister). She used to bring Namrata home and they started pushing them to know each other. They thought she was better than Vijayta. The family pressurized him so much that eventually Namrata and Bunty came close. They thought she was Sunil Dutt’s daughter and was wealthy, so she was a better option for Kumar Gaurav."

Kumar Gaurav married Namrata Dutt in 1984 and they share two daughters together - Saachi Kumar and Siya Kumar. Vijayta Pandit tied the knot with music composer Aadesh Shrivastava in 1990 and quit acting to focus on her married life. In 2015, Aadesh passed away due to cancer. Now, Vijayta takes care of their two sons - Avitesh Shrivastava, Anivesh Shrivastava.

