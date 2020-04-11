'He liked my remixed version of Humma Humma': Badshah reacts to AR Rahman's reaction to 'Masakali 2.0'

Bollywood sensation Badshah and actress Jacqueline Fernandez made waves with their chemistry in Genda Phool and the song went on to become a trend, however, not without getting mired into controversy. Badshah has now reacted to another ongoing controversy surrounding the remix of Masakali.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the rapper said that remixes working depend on reactions from the audiences, "Comparisons are inevitable. I loved the Aankh Marey remix more than the original. My 2015 song Wakhra Swag was recently remixed for a film without my knowledge. It worked but I’m still asked to play my version wherever I go. We were at an event and he called me from the other end of the room, to say that he really liked my remixed version of Humma Humma," adding that AR Rahman had liked his version of Humma Humma.

Rahman recently minced no words in dismissing Masakali 2.0. In a recent social media post, the composer wrote, "No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors, and a relentless film crew."

For the uninformed, the Masakali remix has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Meanwhile, Badshah recently had kept his word after promising to help out Boro Loker Biti Lo's original creator Ratan Kahar on "humanitarian grounds" and deposited Rs 5 lakh to the veteran folk artist’s bank account.