'He just collapsed and started to bleed': Krish Kapur's uncle informs about casting director's demise at 28

Rhea Chakraborty-Varun Mitra's 'Jalebi' and Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's 'Veerey Ki Wedding' casting director Krish Kapur is no more. He died at the age of 28 due to brain hemorrhage, confirmed his uncle. Krish breathed his last on May 31.

An early report on Krish Kapur said that he died in a road accident, but Krish's uncle Sunil Bhalla dismissed any such report. He confirmed that the casting director fainted in his suburban Mira Road home due to brain hemorrhage.

"He had no medical history. He was healthy and doing absolutely fine. On May 31, he just collapsed and started to bleed. He died of brain hemorrhage," Sunil told PTI.

Krish Kapur is survived by his mother, wife and seven-year-old child. His latest work involved casting for a web series called 'Shubh Ratri'. The cast for the show included Sachin Chhabra, Aasma Sayed and Dev Gaur.

The news of Krish's demise came to the forefront on the same day as lyricist Anwar Sagar. The reason for the 70-year-old's demise is yet unknown. Music composer Wajid Khan, on the other hand, died on June 1, 2020, after complications due to kidney failure, contrary to reports of him succumbing to COVID-19.