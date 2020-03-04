'He is just a loving and open guy': Saqib Saleem on working with Ranveer Singh in '83

Audiences are looking forward to Ranveer Singh starrer 83 based on India's first-ever World Cup victory in the year 1983, which will also feature actor Saqib Saleem. While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev, Saqib will play Mohinder Amarnath, vice-captain of the team.

Amarnath, who was popularly known as Jimmy to teammates, was a close friend of Kapil, Saqib too speaking about his equation with Ranveer said, "Ranveer is such an easy guy that we didn’t have to work on it. It just came so naturally because he is just a loving and open guy. He comes to you with arms open to hug you all the time, so he is that warm guy. I don’t think we had to work on that equation at all."

Saqib further added, "He made it very easy. I have to give him credit where it is due that he is one of the nicest and most co-operative co-stars anybody can work with. He is not only a good actor but he makes sure that the other actor also gives his 200 percent. He always used to discuss scenes with other actors. So, he is very much alive in every scene and it helped me while working with him."

Apart from 83, Saqib is also working in Apoorva Lakhia’s spy thriller web series Raftaar along with Shreya Pilgaonkar. Speaking about the same, "Right now, the show has not been announced, so we should wait for the official announcement. That (Raftaar) is not the name of the series. It has a new title. We should wait for it," he said.

Speaking about 83, directed by Kabir Khan, it features Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife Romi. Tahir Raj Bhasin is cast as Sunil Gavaskar while the film also features Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Jiiva and Sahil Khattar in other important roles.