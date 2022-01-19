'He's everything for me': Varun Dhawan remembers his driver Manoj Sahu, shares a heart-warming video- Watch

Varun Dhawan with his driver Manoj Sahu

Yesterday, actor Varun Dhawan lost his driver Manoj Sahu due to a heart attack. The actor even went to Lilavati hospital for Manoj and he had tears in his eyes for him. Today, the actor gave his tribute to Sahu's loyal services by sharing a video, and paying respect to his departed soul.

Varun shared a clip from 2018 when he launched his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong. In the video, Varun confirms that Manoj was his biggest support by saying, "Actually the person who always had my back is my driver Manoj. It's a fact... Manoj has been with me, throughout my entire journey, and he always had my back." He then later invites him on the stage and acknowledges his contribution. The 'Badlapur' actor shared this video with a heartfelt caption, "Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit, humour and passion he had for life. I will always be grateful I had u in my life Manoj dada."

Watch Varun's heartfelt post for Manoj Sahu

Soon after his post, many colleagues from the industry commented on the post and paid respect to Manoj. Bhumi Pednekar commented, "condolence," with a folded hand emoji, whereas Bipasha Basu said, "RIP." Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor and others have supported Varun by adding emoji of heart.

Here are some reactions

Image source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

According to the media reports, the driver was on the sets of the actor’s shoot when he suffered a heart attack. It is being said that Manoj drove Varun to Mehboob studio in Mumbai earlier on Tuesday. He was very close to the actor’s family. After suffering from cardiac arrest, he was taken to Lilavati hospital. However, he couldn’t survive and was declared dead by the doctors. Varun was later seen doing all the formalities at the hospital.