'He is a...': When Anushka Sharma said she would be a great mother because of Ranbir Kapoor, here's why

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a daughter, in January 2021, followed by a boy in February 2024; however, before she became a mother to two kids, Anushka Sharma had credited her Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star, Ranbir Kapoor, for teaching her patience and care that motherhood would demand.

How did Ranbir Kapoor help Anushka Sharma understand motherhood?

In a 2015 interview, Anushka Sharma shared how Ranbir Kapoor's childlike nature on film sets helped her understand motherhood better. Anushka Sharma told NDTV that being around Ranbir Kapoor made her confident she would be a good mother.

Anushka Sharma was quoted as saying, "He wants to know everything that's happening. He would walk into my makeup room and start opening drawers. He'd open my handbag. If I'm on my phone, he'll want to see what I'm doing on my phone. He's a child. I'll be a great mother because I've been around Ranbir Kapoor."

How many films have Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor worked together in?

Over the years, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor have collaborated on many projects, including Bombay Velvet (2015), Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), and Rajkumar Hirani’s hit Sanju (2018).

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is now busy shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, opposite Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park in the pipeline.

Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, last shot for Chakda Xpress, a film that has reportedly been shelved for now.

