Ravi Chopra's Baghban, which was released in 2003, was a family drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, and Mahima Chaudhry in the lead roles. Baghban was a massive box-office success, earning over Rs 43 crore. The film remains iconic to this date, especially because of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's performance as Raj and Pooja Malhotra.

Now, Ravi Chopra's wife, Renu Chopra opened up about the making of Baghban, revealing that Hema Malini was very involved with the project. Renu Chopra shared how Hema Malini helped improve the portrayal of Raj and Pooja’s relationship.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Renu Chopra said, "There was a scene where she was getting ready, standing in front of a mirror. At that time, Raj comes from behind and upon seeing her says, ‘Wow’. Hema asked me to stitch her blouse a bit tight so that, when Amit ji comes, he can fasten the blouse tightly. She said, ‘That touch would give me the look I want’; one that conveyed, ‘He’s touched me. After so many years of being married, it meant so much.’ She is a very romantic person in real life."

Hema Malini, in an earlier interview with Bharathi S Pradhan, Hema Malini shared that she took up Pooja's role in Baghban at her mother's insistence.

"Before the mahurat of Baghban, BR Chopra met me and told me that he wants me to play the role perfectly just like he had desired. He narrated the story to me and I think, it was his blessing because of which the film did well. Till today, people talk about that film. I remember when I was hearing the story from Ravi Chopra, my mother was sitting with me. After he left, I said, ‘Chaar itne bade bade ladko ke maa ka role karne toh bol raha hai. How can I do all this?’ My mother said, ‘No, no. You must do it. The story is good'," Hema Malini said.

