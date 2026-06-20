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'He has no right to make film on my life': Salman Khan moves Delhi HC against Kala Hiran; hearing deferred

Delhi High Court deferred hearing Salman Khan's plea against Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy to July 1 after the filmmakers sought time to respond.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 08:51 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'He has no right to make film on my life': Salman Khan moves Delhi HC against Kala Hiran; hearing deferred
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The Delhi High Court on Friday deferred hearing actor Salman Khan's plea seeking to restrain the filming, promotion and release of the proposed movie Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The matter will now be heard on July 1 after counsel representing the filmmakers sought time to file a response.

The case came up before the vacation bench of Justice Madhu Jain.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Salman Khan, urged the court to grant interim relief, arguing that the filmmakers were attempting to commercially exploit the actor's life and public persona without his consent.

"He is producing a film on my life and tearing up the notice. He has no right to make a film of my life. I am seeking an interim injunction. The teaser has already been released," Sethi submitted before the court.

Counsel for the filmmakers sought additional time to respond, stating that he had received a copy of the application only on Wednesday.

Opposing the request, Sethi argued that the respondents had already been properly served and that an affidavit of service had been filed.

During the proceedings, the filmmakers' counsel informed the court that he had allegedly been receiving death threats and had lodged an FIR in connection with the matter.

Sethi further argued that promotional material related to the film had already been released and contended that the respondents could not continue using Khan's identity and image without authorisation.

The respondents opposed the actor's request for interim relief.

After hearing both sides, the court recorded that the producer and director had recently received the plaint and directed Khan's counsel to provide the complete set of pleadings to the respondents during the day.

The matter has now been listed before the roster bench on July 1. Salman Khan's plea seeks to restrain the release and promotion of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, alleging that the film violates his personality and publicity rights while harming his reputation.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had issued notice in the matter after being informed that the film's trailer had already been released despite an earlier indication that it would be unveiled on June 20.

According to Khan, the proposed film and its promotional content are based on events linked to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case. Although his name is not directly mentioned, the actor claims that the posters, promotional material and public statements made by those associated with the project make him easily identifiable.

The plea also refers to a poster released in May 2026, which allegedly depicts a character resembling Khan and wearing a bracelet similar to his signature blue bracelet. It further alleges that the character is shown carrying a firearm despite Khan's acquittal in the Arms Act proceedings, thereby creating a misleading impression.

Khan has additionally argued that parts of the film appear to draw from matters that remain pending before higher courts, and that the dissemination of such content could prejudice ongoing proceedings and affect his right to a fair trial.

The application also cites interviews, social media posts and public statements allegedly made by producer Amit Jani linking the project to the blackbuck case and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. According to Khan, these references are intended to generate publicity by exploiting his identity and public persona.

The respondents named in the proceedings include producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey and others associated with the project.

(With inputs from ANI)

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