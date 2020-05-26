'He has been spending a lot of time at Panvel': Salim Khan on celebrating Eid without Salman Khan

Eid is the most special time of the year for superstar Salman Khan as he greets his fans outside Galaxy Apartments, enjoys feating with family, and releases a new film as 'Eidi' for his fans. However, this time the actor couldn’t be home as he is isolating at his farmhouse in Panvel while his father Salim Khan is staying at their Bandra home during the lockdown.

In a recent interview, on being asked about how they were celebrating Eid in Salman’s absence, Salim said, "He has been spending a lot of time there. I just spoke with him today on the phone and we exchanged wishes. We are always in touch with each other through our regular phone calls."

He further added that there was no special dish being prepared to celebrate Eid, "Bilkul nahi, buss regular khaana hi bann raha hai (Not at all, only regular food is being made)." On the other hand, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera, who has been overseeing the superstar's security for more than 25 years now, yesterday, on the occasion of Eid, shared a picture with him and wished fans, Eid Mubarak. In a heartwarming Instagram post, Shera said that Eid is incomplete for him with Salman. He wrote, "My EID is never complete without my Maalik @BeingsalmanKhan. Eid Mubarak to all of you, enjoy with your family at home. #EidMubarak #SalmanKhan #Beingsheraa #Sheraa #Stayhomestaysafe."

On the work front, like every year Salman couldn't treat his fans with a film release on Eid so he decided to give his fans Eidi by releasing his third single titled Bhai Bhai, a song about secularism and brotherhood.