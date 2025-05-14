While Silsila takes the centre stage when it comes to Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's films together, the duo has also featured in many others, including Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), Mr. Natwarlal (1979), Suhaag (1979), Do Anjaane (1976), and Ram Balram (1980).

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's viral onscreen chemistry, especially in the 1981 film Silsila, has fascinated audiences for many years now. Their onscreen chemistry has also fueled rumours about their relationship over the years, with many speculating a 'love triangle' between Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha. While Silsila takes the centre stage when it comes to Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's films together, the duo has also featured in many others, including Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), Mr. Natwarlal (1979), Suhaag (1979), Do Anjaane (1976), and Ram Balram (1980).

While Amitabh Bachchan has never commented on his relationship or equation with Rekha, the actress has often spoken fondly of him. In an earlier interview with Rediff, marking her 25 years in the film industry, Rekha recalled what shaped her journey. In the same interview, the actress also revealed the only and best compliment Amitabh Bachchan had ever paid her.

When Rekha was asked whether hints of Amitabh Bachchan’s style could be seen in some of her performances, she said, "I don’t deny it. Look, when we started working together, we were at a very impressionable stage. Each one left his or her impression on the other. If you saw a crowd in those days from a top angle, you just saw a whole sea of heads with the Amitabh hairstyle. I worked with him on 10 films at an early stage of my career, spanning over many years. How can I not be influenced?"

Revealing the best compliment that Amitabh Bachchan ever paid her, Rekha said, "I think the only compliment he has knowingly or unknowingly paid me was that he gave me an opportunity to work with a great co-star like him. That is the biggest compliment I have ever received."