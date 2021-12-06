‘He fixed my mood swings’: Kareena Kapoor Khan drops adorable video of son Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor is just as popular on social media as she is in her films. On social media, the actress frequently shares peeks of her personal life with her followers. She has been seen posting gorgeous photos and videos of her boys Taimur and Jeh, which has caused the Internet to go crazy. Kareena drooped a video featuring Taimur this time, brightening our day considerably.

In the caption, she wrote, “He fixed my mood swings.”

Take a look-

Despite her busy schedule, Kareena Kapoor finds time to spend with her sons Taimur and Jeh, being the loving mother that she is. She went toy shopping with her little munchkin Taimur a few days ago and shared a photo from their adventure. In the photo, Kareena's pals and their children can also be seen.

When Kareena Kapoor shares about Taimur and provides us glimpses into his daily itinerary, she often drives her followers into a frenzy. Kareena enjoys teaching Taimur many life skills that will ultimately shape his upbringing. She once shared a picture of her son baking human-shaped cookies, which she thought was adorable. Taimur was seen holding a tray of four cookies that were inspired by Kareena, Saif, his younger brother Jeh, and himself.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, in which she will star alongside Aamir Khan.