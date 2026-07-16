'He cried...': Aamir Khan's friend opens up about actor's emotional breakdown amid third marriage backlash

Aamir Khan's longtime friend Amin Hajee has defended the actor against criticism over his third marriage, saying he has always respected marriage and handled every relationship with honesty and responsibility

Aamir Khan has been facing criticism online since marrying longtime partner Gauri Spratt on July 5. As debates around his third marriage continue on social media, actor and close friend Amin Hajee has defended the Bollywood star, saying Aamir has always valued marriage and handled his relationships with honesty and responsibility.

'He has always respected marriage'

Speaking to Rediff, Amin, who has known Aamir for over 35 years, said many people form opinions about the actor's personal life without understanding what he has been through.

"I've known Aamir for over 35 years, and have always admired his respect for the institution of marriage. Many people become cynical after a failed relationship, but not him. He has always treated marriage with dignity. People often joke about his personal life, but what they don't see is how honest and fair he has been. Every time he has moved on in life, he has done so responsibly. He has always ensured that his former family and children were looked after. Very few people acknowledge this," he said.

'I have seen him go through heartbreak'

Amin also spoke about Aamir's emotional side, saying he has personally witnessed the actor dealing with heartbreak over the years.

"People make jokes about him finding love again after many years, but 15 years is a long time. I have seen him go through heartbreak. I have seen him cry. Relationships are never as simple as outsiders imagine, and it's unfair to assume only one person is responsible when a marriage ends. The truth is that Aamir is completely devoted to his work. Everything he does, he does with honesty and passion. That level of commitment comes at a personal cost. Anyone living with a person so deeply immersed in their work can sometimes feel neglected."

Aamir's three marriages

Aamir first married his childhood sweetheart, Reena Dutta, in 1986. The couple has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, before ending their marriage after 16 years.

He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005 after the two grew close during the making of Lagaan. They welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy before announcing their separation in 2021. Despite parting ways, the two have continued to co-parent their son and maintain an amicable relationship.

Earlier this month, Aamir married Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Gauri Spratt. The two had known each other for nearly two decades before reconnecting and beginning a relationship. They made their relationship public before tying the knot on July 5, 2026.