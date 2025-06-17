Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Aruna Irani, Bobby starred Dimple Kapadia, Farida Jalal, Pran, Prem Chopra, Prem Nath, Jagdish Raj, and Durga Khote in the lead roles. The film proved to be a superhit and started Rishi Kapoor's illustrious career in Bollywood.

Aruna Irani, who has worked in over 500 films in her career, gaining immense popularity for the negative roles she played, is again grabbing headlines for her much-discussed nude scene with Rishi Kapoor in his debut film, Bobby. Aruna Irani, who began her acting journey as a child artist in Ganga Jumna, recently spoke about her working experience with Rishi Kapoor in Bobby, where she had to do a nude scene with him. In a conversation with Lehren Retro, Aruna Irani revealed that she initially said 'no' to doing a nude scene with Rishi Kapoor in his debut film.

Speaking about her reasons for doing so, Aruna Irani said that she was extremely shy to do the scene in Bobby where Rishi Kapoor had to shoot naked while drying his hair with a towel. Aruna Irani shared how the film's director, Rishi Kapoor's father, Raj Kapoor, was the one who ultimately convinced her to do the scene.

Recalling Raj Kapoor's words, Aruna Irani said, "I had said no initially. He comes out nude and dries out his hair with a towel. He gave that shot. I told Raj ji that I can't do it. He said, 'Don't look there naa, don't see wrong things, see right things'. I did it at last."

Aruna Irani shared that years after that incident, when she and Rishi Kapoor were shooting for another film, the latter confronted her about her apprehensions while shooting Bobby. "I was then working with Chintu ji in Ravi Malhotra's film. He said, 'Aruna ji, mujhe aapse ek baat poochni hai. You objected a lot in that scene, but nanga toh mujhe hona tha, aap kyun object kar rahe the'. I told him that I was feeling shy. 'I was thinking and getting restless to ask you why you were feeling shy when I was the one naked in that scene'. But, he was actually right."

Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Aruna Irani, Bobby starred Dimple Kapadia, Farida Jalal, Pran, Prem Chopra, Prem Nath, Jagdish Raj, and Durga Khote in the lead roles. The film proved to be a superhit and started Rishi Kapoor's illustrious career in Bollywood.

READ | This Amitabh Bachchan film was released 50 years ago, ran in theatres for 17 weeks, still did not become superhit due to..., lead actors were..